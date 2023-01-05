If it seems like there is a lot of Covid around, that’s because there is. And there are also more flu and RSV infections. Santa Cruz County (SCC) is one of six counties in Arizona that had high levels of Covid community spread on Dec. 1. In a recent interview with the PRT, SCC Health Department Director Jeff Terrell said the increases in respiratory infections are to be expected this time of year as people celebrate the holidays with more travel and large indoor gatherings. Also, unlike the past two years, fewer people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, two mitigating precautions against the viruses that cause Covid, flu, and RSV. The spike in Covid cases in the two weeks after Thanksgiving has leveled off but Terrell expected another spike after Christmas.

