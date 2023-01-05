Read full article on original website
Fire Chiefs Discuss 2022, Anticipate Challenges Ahead
The Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin fire services both had a busy 2022, and anticipate more of the same in 2023. “It used to be that the wildfire season began in May, but recent history shows that the fire season is now year round,” said Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson in a recent interview.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Past Prospects
Note: An epic 3,800-word version of this column will be available on this website shortly, with additional photos. Stay tuned. What follows is the 750-word version, as available in the PRT’s print edition. I am standing outside in the early afternoon sun of December. I am panning for gold...
The Cemetery Trail Is Back
Volunteers from the Mountain Empire Trail Association and the Nature Conservancy worked together to re-open the Cemetery Trail in December. The Cemetery Trail is a very pleasant, flat walk through a mature mesquite forest. The entrance is located just opposite the ramadas at the Nogales end of Doc Mock Park. The easy access and flat trail make it one of the favorite trails for locals and visitors alike. If you want to continue up to the cemetery you will leave the flat trail behind and head up a steep but beautiful trail that takes you to the cemetery at the top of the hill.
Winners of the PRT’s Good Neighbor Contest
The PRT Good Neighbor Award recognizes people who voluntarily build a better community in Canelo, Elgin, Sonoita and Patagonia. We asked our readers to nominate someone they knew who was a ‘good neighbor.’ Winners in both adult and youth divisions were selected. Gift certificates to local restaurants were awarded to both the winners of the contest and to those who nominated them. Thank you for sending in your nominations for the 2022 Good Neighbor Awards.
Town Doctor Retires
“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
Covid, Flu, RSV Spiking in SCC
If it seems like there is a lot of Covid around, that’s because there is. And there are also more flu and RSV infections. Santa Cruz County (SCC) is one of six counties in Arizona that had high levels of Covid community spread on Dec. 1. In a recent interview with the PRT, SCC Health Department Director Jeff Terrell said the increases in respiratory infections are to be expected this time of year as people celebrate the holidays with more travel and large indoor gatherings. Also, unlike the past two years, fewer people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, two mitigating precautions against the viruses that cause Covid, flu, and RSV. The spike in Covid cases in the two weeks after Thanksgiving has leveled off but Terrell expected another spike after Christmas.
Doing Beauty Better With Holistic Hair Care
Hairstylist Tami Blakely has opened a new salon in Sonoita to serve local customers looking for organic, holistic hair care. Purely Sonoita Organic is the first “clean salon” in the area, said Blakely in a recent interview. With over 33 years’ experience in the salon profession, she has recently taken a new approach to haircare, foregoing plastic containers and using only sustainable, organic products made with natural, healthy ingredients.
2022 Christmas Bird Count
For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
HOPE Lends a Helping Hand to Recovering Addicts
Inside a nondescript building on Mastick Way in Nogales, a dedicated staff of 12 works on the front lines of combating the growing effects of drug addiction and associated behavioral health issues in Santa Cruz County. This facility is part of HOPE (Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment), a statewide nonprofit program that provides peer support services to individuals who are living with mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders.
How I Survived
My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
Check It Out at the Library
As the year comes to an end and the winter approaches, everyone has just one thing on their mind: good food. No? Just me?. For anyone who shares the same love of food, the Patagonia Library has great book options for you. A warm, rich soup from “Soup for Syria:...
SCC Supes Select Anita Moreno as New County Recorder
Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors Selects Ana “Anita” Moreno as the Santa Cruz County Recorder, Effective January 1, 2023. On December 20, 2022, at the regular Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to appoint Ana “Anita” Moreno as the new Santa Cruz County Recorder, effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Moreno was appointed to replace Santa Cruz County Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz who is retiring on December 31, 2022.
