Santa Cruz County, AZ

KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Hike of the Week: Enchanted Peak in Tucson

ELEVATION: 2,479 – 2,795 feet (717 feet of accumulated elevation change) From Interstate 10 in Tucson, take the Starr Pass Blvd. exit 259. At the bottom of the offramp, turn right, follow Starr Pass Blvd. 0.5 mile and turn right on Mission Road. Go 1.3 miles on Mission Road to 36th Street, turn right and continue 2.1 miles to the trailhead. The park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground

Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

Pre-plan your trip! Have your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide mailed to you before the shows begin

Pre-plan your trip! Have your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide mailed to you before the shows begin. The fabulous 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase opens in three weeks — 44 shows and over 3,500 vendors! — Jan. 25 - Feb. 12. The indispensable 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide is the official guide of the Showcase. Filled with important information about each show — dates and hours, vendor lists, floorplans, direction maps, shuttle routes, and unputdownable articles — be sure to receive your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide before you arrive at the shows to plan your trip!
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Still Beating: Heartbeat pumps up the expo crowd

Heartbeat was one of Southern Arizona’s most popular rock/oldies bands from 2008 to 2018, performing Top 40 hits from the 1950s to 1990s. After disbanding in 2018, the act is beating again and playing throughout the day at the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo in Tucson. Since reforming,...
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

2022 Christmas Bird Count

For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Town Doctor Retires

“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

The Cemetery Trail Is Back

Volunteers from the Mountain Empire Trail Association and the Nature Conservancy worked together to re-open the Cemetery Trail in December. The Cemetery Trail is a very pleasant, flat walk through a mature mesquite forest. The entrance is located just opposite the ramadas at the Nogales end of Doc Mock Park. The easy access and flat trail make it one of the favorite trails for locals and visitors alike. If you want to continue up to the cemetery you will leave the flat trail behind and head up a steep but beautiful trail that takes you to the cemetery at the top of the hill.
NOGALES, AZ
thisistucson.com

26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸

Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

