KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
phoenixmag.com
Hike of the Week: Enchanted Peak in Tucson
ELEVATION: 2,479 – 2,795 feet (717 feet of accumulated elevation change) From Interstate 10 in Tucson, take the Starr Pass Blvd. exit 259. At the bottom of the offramp, turn right, follow Starr Pass Blvd. 0.5 mile and turn right on Mission Road. Go 1.3 miles on Mission Road to 36th Street, turn right and continue 2.1 miles to the trailhead. The park is open daily from dawn until dusk.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
xpopress.com
Pre-plan your trip! Have your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide mailed to you before the shows begin
Pre-plan your trip! Have your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide mailed to you before the shows begin. The fabulous 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase opens in three weeks — 44 shows and over 3,500 vendors! — Jan. 25 - Feb. 12. The indispensable 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide is the official guide of the Showcase. Filled with important information about each show — dates and hours, vendor lists, floorplans, direction maps, shuttle routes, and unputdownable articles — be sure to receive your 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide before you arrive at the shows to plan your trip!
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
Egg prices going up due to shortage caused by avian flu
The owner of Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market is seeing the price of eggs go up. Meanwhile, the executive director of Felicia's Farm is preparing for an outbreak of avian flu.
Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson
On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson. On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson.
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Fire Chiefs Discuss 2022, Anticipate Challenges Ahead
The Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin fire services both had a busy 2022, and anticipate more of the same in 2023. “It used to be that the wildfire season began in May, but recent history shows that the fire season is now year round,” said Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson in a recent interview.
lovinlife.com
Still Beating: Heartbeat pumps up the expo crowd
Heartbeat was one of Southern Arizona’s most popular rock/oldies bands from 2008 to 2018, performing Top 40 hits from the 1950s to 1990s. After disbanding in 2018, the act is beating again and playing throughout the day at the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo in Tucson. Since reforming,...
State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel closed due to project near Bisbee
The Arizona Department of Transportation notifies drivers of overnight closures on State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel.
2022 Christmas Bird Count
For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
Town Doctor Retires
“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
The Cemetery Trail Is Back
Volunteers from the Mountain Empire Trail Association and the Nature Conservancy worked together to re-open the Cemetery Trail in December. The Cemetery Trail is a very pleasant, flat walk through a mature mesquite forest. The entrance is located just opposite the ramadas at the Nogales end of Doc Mock Park. The easy access and flat trail make it one of the favorite trails for locals and visitors alike. If you want to continue up to the cemetery you will leave the flat trail behind and head up a steep but beautiful trail that takes you to the cemetery at the top of the hill.
Local mother gives back to Casa de los Ninos through community market
A local mother is using her business and personal past to help pave the way for single moms right here in our community.
thisistucson.com
26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸
Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
