Volunteers from the Mountain Empire Trail Association and the Nature Conservancy worked together to re-open the Cemetery Trail in December. The Cemetery Trail is a very pleasant, flat walk through a mature mesquite forest. The entrance is located just opposite the ramadas at the Nogales end of Doc Mock Park. The easy access and flat trail make it one of the favorite trails for locals and visitors alike. If you want to continue up to the cemetery you will leave the flat trail behind and head up a steep but beautiful trail that takes you to the cemetery at the top of the hill.

NOGALES, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO