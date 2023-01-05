Read full article on original website
Related
Cop Shop (1/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/6 - 1/8)
BOOKED: Crystal Horton on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on Barton County District Court cases, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberton Rios on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKE: Joyce...
Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend
On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Kansas man finds live grenade in garage
A man in Hoisington found a live grenade in his garage Wednesday morning.
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
Lights selected for Great Bend’s walking path at Vets Park
City officials have selected lights to be installed along the walking trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the city is now looking at the availability to see when the lights can be ordered. Improving the lighting around the walking path is part...
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned
Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday
YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Barton Library collects donations for Family Crisis Center
Barton Community College dropped off a donation of stuffed animals at the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend on Wednesday. The toys were collected by the Barton Library from faculty, staff and students at Barton. Executive Director of the Family Crisis Center Kylee Graves said the donations are very useful.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
UWCK making Valentine's Day a little sweeter for homebound seniors
United Way of Central Kansas often provides for the essentials in life. It's nice to have a little fun as well. Box of Love returns this February with a Valentine's Day surprise for homebound seniors. The mini tote bags will be filled with a refrigerator memo magnet, facial tissue, word puzzles and a pencil, toothpaste and a toothbrush, chocolates, and non-slip fuzzy socks. Each package will also include homemade Valentine’s Day cards made by local kids.
🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0