Jonesboro, GA

Police asking for public’s help to identify remains of man found in Jonesboro

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Weu9s_0k4xPguk00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains of a man found in Jonesboro in November of last year.

The decomposed remains were found off of Hunter Ridge Drive on the morning of Nov. 13.

Clayton County police commissioned a sketch artist to draw a rendering of the man, whom they are still trying to identify.

Police said that all they know about the victim is that he was wearing a red, short-sleeved jersey.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anyone who fits his description is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3550 or email at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e48YU_0k4xPguk00

Comments / 7

Krisha Stewart
4d ago

this guy look like a old friend of ours that was mentally ill that goes by the name of Billy that stay in Jonesboro Georgia off of iron gate boulevard it looks exactly like him hopefully I'm wrong but I know Billy he did a lot of walking and he was very sweet I pray to God this is not him but it most definitely look like him

Reply(4)
2
 

