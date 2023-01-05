Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
Acadiana native featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
999ktdy.com
Acadiana Woman to Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Monday, Jan. 9th
It's always cool when someone from Acadiana gets featured on national television and that's exactly what will happen on Monday, January 9th when a Youngsville woman will be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Olivia Savoie, a local life story writer, will be appearing on the show that airs...
pelicanpostonline.com
Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
999ktdy.com
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
kadn.com
Foggy Tonight, Then Sunny Tomorrow
It's been a pleasant start to the week, and we're going to see more of the same Tuesday. Patchy fog will develop across the region later this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. That fog will quickly dissipate late Tuesday morning as temps climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Active weather is expected across Acadiana later this week.
kadn.com
Iberia Crime Stoppers 2023 Most Valuable Patrolperson Awards
Sgt. Rustin Comeaux (New Iberia Police Department) & Dty. Joel Leleux (Iberia Parish Sheriff Office) are this year's L. Albert "Bud" Forrest Memorial M. V.P. nominees. Ibertia Crime Stoppers President Rob Cowan discusses the award, plus how the community can help the organization keep the community safe.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors.
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
louisianalottery.com
Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16
BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
kadn.com
Curbing gun violence in the youth in Louisiana
Opelousas, La(KADN)- There's an organization stepping up here in Acadiana to teach kids how to deal with their emotions without turning to violence. According to NPR, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States as gun violence has impact huge impact on young people.
Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good
A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
theadvocate.com
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
kadn.com
Furever Home Friday: Meet Darla, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at LASCC, stopped by News15 at Noon to show off Darla. Darla is searching for her furever home and is a true diamond in the rough. Darla is a sweetheart who loves treats and a good belly rub. Furever Home Friday: Meet Darla, Lafayette Animal Shelter...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
