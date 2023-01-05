ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
OPELOUSAS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet Potato seed available for Spring 2023 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for purchase this year are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Bonita, Muraski, Porto Rico, Sakura, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Foggy Tonight, Then Sunny Tomorrow

It's been a pleasant start to the week, and we're going to see more of the same Tuesday. Patchy fog will develop across the region later this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. That fog will quickly dissipate late Tuesday morning as temps climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Active weather is expected across Acadiana later this week.
kadn.com

Iberia Crime Stoppers 2023 Most Valuable Patrolperson Awards

Sgt. Rustin Comeaux (New Iberia Police Department) & Dty. Joel Leleux (Iberia Parish Sheriff Office) are this year's L. Albert "Bud" Forrest Memorial M. V.P. nominees. Ibertia Crime Stoppers President Rob Cowan discusses the award, plus how the community can help the organization keep the community safe.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianalottery.com

Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16

BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Curbing gun violence in the youth in Louisiana

Opelousas, La(KADN)- There's an organization stepping up here in Acadiana to teach kids how to deal with their emotions without turning to violence. According to NPR, guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States as gun violence has impact huge impact on young people.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters

With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
FRANKLIN, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy