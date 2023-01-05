Read full article on original website
Robert Jewell
4d ago
Rural areas across upper Michigan are stuck with a cellular system that has a shrinking coverage area. The higher bandwidth of the new "generation" system is causing coverage area to become smaller with each upgrade to cell towers. Cellular companies are forcing to buy outlandishly expensive extenders but are doing nothing to correct the actual problem!!!
4
michigan mom
4d ago
My internet isn’t any better than it was 20 years ago. We can’t have nice things when we’re laundering so much money through Ukraine. Priorities 🙄
3
Any Harding
3d ago
Also they charge you up to 250 a month for internet, they price gouge you because they know your stuck with their crappy service, thank you Hughes net.
2
