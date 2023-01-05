ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 14

Robert Jewell
4d ago

Rural areas across upper Michigan are stuck with a cellular system that has a shrinking coverage area. The higher bandwidth of the new "generation" system is causing coverage area to become smaller with each upgrade to cell towers. Cellular companies are forcing to buy outlandishly expensive extenders but are doing nothing to correct the actual problem!!!

Reply
4
michigan mom
4d ago

My internet isn’t any better than it was 20 years ago. We can’t have nice things when we’re laundering so much money through Ukraine. Priorities 🙄

Reply
3
Any Harding
3d ago

Also they charge you up to 250 a month for internet, they price gouge you because they know your stuck with their crappy service, thank you Hughes net.

Reply
2
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

What Michigan's minimum wage increase means for small businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage rises above $10 starting this year, but what does that mean for Michigan small businesses who may have small margins? The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 was set by the "Michigan Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018" and is part of multiple annual increases. Marick Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University says this raise should be manageable when it comes to small businesses in the state."Most recent year, you had about 170,000 person increase in the number of employees in small businesses in Michigan. So that's something you want to sustain, and you wouldn't want to set the minimum wage perhaps at a level that would detract from that," says Masters.He says small businesses have been leading the way in job growth, not only nationally but in Michigan as well. He added about two million people in the state work for small businesses, about 48% of the workforce. More information on the 2023 increase can be found here.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
wxpr.org

Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline

An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy