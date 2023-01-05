Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Portland police, Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info in deadly June shooting
Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.
KXL
Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
kptv.com
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
fox5ny.com
Officer pursues stolen vehicle, finds 10-year-old behind wheel
PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities in Oregon are investigating after finding a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. Portland Police said on Friday, a North Precinct officer was in her patrol car when she saw two vehicles speeding from a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officers realized that one...
kptv.com
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The...
Police identify Portland pedestrian killed in second fatal crash of 2023
Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV in the Centennial neighborhood as 68-year-old Penny A. Griffith. Police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
Man badly wounded in North Portland shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting and what they call an arson attack that happened in North Portland shortly before noon Thursday.
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
KATU.com
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Chronicle
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say
Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
Portland police to increase patrols around Franklin High after shooting outside school
PORTLAND, Ore. — After shots were fired outside Franklin High School on Saturday, the fourth shooting near a Portland high school this school year, leaders for Portland Public Schools and the Portland Police Bureau said they're discussing solutions to address the recent surge in gun violence near schools. In...
PPB offering $25K reward for info on Bank of America arson
Portland police are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to a suspected arson at Bank of America on New Year's Eve.
PPB: Driver arrested after fleeing police, crashing in SE Portland
A driver wanted on felony charges led officers on a chase through Southeast Portland before he eventually crashed and was arrested.
