(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO