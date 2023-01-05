ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
Officer pursues stolen vehicle, finds 10-year-old behind wheel

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities in Oregon are investigating after finding a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. Portland Police said on Friday, a North Precinct officer was in her patrol car when she saw two vehicles speeding from a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officers realized that one...
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say

Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
