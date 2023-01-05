Read full article on original website
Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall
MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
ccxmedia.org
Robbin Gallery Features ‘Home and Away’ Through Jan. 29
The Robbin Gallery features the work of Tomas Alvarez and Autumn Carolynn in “Home and Away” that’s on exhibit from now through Jan. 29. “Hopefully it puts you in a happy place or a place of wonderment or the urge to discover something you haven’t seen before,” said Jeanne Johnson, gallery director. “The two photographers, their work plays so nicely together. It’s really a dynamic exhibit.”
ccxmedia.org
DNR: Beware of Ice Covered with Snow
The Minnesota DNR and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office say ice is never safe. One angler at Medicine Lake said he measured 11 inches of ice thickness, but adds there’s a lot of messy slush on the ice right now. “The last time I was out there, there was...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Gymnastics Wins at MGGOA Meet
The Park Center gymnastics team won their division at the annual MGGOA meet Saturday, scoring 123.85- best among the seven teams competing in the meet’s Division 2. The Pirates’ Maya Woods won all four events- vault, bars, beam and floor- and finished with an all-around score of 35.725.
MIX 94.9
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country. But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers...
ccxmedia.org
Organics Recycling Station in Crystal Popular Among Composters
If there’s one thing Tim Pratt at the Hennepin Recycling Group likes to do, it’s talk trash with county residents. The recyclable kind of trash. In 2022, Pratt oversaw the installation of a drop-off container to encourage organics recycling. The container is located in the northeast corner of...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Hockey Beats Buffalo
The Wayzata girls’ hockey team scored a goal in each period on the way to a 3-1 Lake Conference victory over Buffalo. It was the second straight win for Wayzata. Nicole Britz, Sam Mathe, and Davy Mokelke were the goal scorers for the Trojans. Raegan Wurm scored the lone...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Pregnant woman killed in shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville; baby successfully delivered
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A worker at the Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville called 911 Sunday evening during a shift change to report a shooting in the parking lot. When police arrived they found 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal, who was nearly full term pregnant, in a car with a gunshot wound.
mprnews.org
After weeks of treatment, poisoned eagles released back into the wild in Minnesota
After weeks of medical treatment, six bald eagles that were found poisoned last month near the Twin Cities were released back into the wild on Friday. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center released the eagles at Carpenter Nature Center, along the St. Croix River near Hastings. They were among 11...
ccxmedia.org
Totino-Grace Boys Basketball Beats Maple Grove
The defending state class AAA champion Totino-Grace boys basketball team scored a good road win, handing Maple Grove a 65-56 defeat. The Eagles took the lead early in the game before the Crimson battled back behind their outside shooting. TG had a 26-23 halftime lead. The lead grew to double...
Comments / 4