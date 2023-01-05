Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs shopper restrained by Walmart employeeR.A. HeimColorado Springs, CO
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open TableColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Growing Greens in Shipping ContainersColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold DaysColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
KRDO
State report shows El Paso County leading Colorado in domestic violence deaths
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Attorney General's Office released its annual report on domestic violence, which compiles information on domestic violence deaths in 2021. The report shows El Paso County had the highest number of domestic violence fatalities (DVFs) in the state with 28 deaths. Denver and Arapahoe County followed behind with 20 and 10 DVFs respectively.
KRDO
Arrest made in Friday night homicide in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past Friday night, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a 'suspicious death' in the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. Investigators with the FCSO said they found a dead man with signs of trauma and that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
KKTV
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General’s office released it’s 2022 domestic violence report, which shows 2021 was the deadliest year on record in the state when it comes to domestic violence. 91 people died in Colorado in 2021 from domestic violence. That is up from...
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m. The post Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
islandernews.com
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in fentanyl death of teenager
Last week, 23-year-old Nathaniel David Corser was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling a teenager what was thought to be prescription oxycodone pills, but they contained fentanyl. Corser’s action resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs, the Denver Gazette reported. His sentence is the...
Fire at abandoned building under investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. At approximately 2:42 a.m., CSFD responded to a fire at an abandoned building located near South 9th Street. According to CSFD, crews were “doing a defensive fire attack.” At this time, the cause […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs family asks community for help after 4-month-old diagnosed with rare cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 4-month-old Colorado Springs baby boy is back at home today, but still battling a rare form of cancer. And now his parents are scrambling to figure out how to cover the unexpected medical costs. After being hospitalized for 15 days 4-month Leo Boyne is back in Colorado Springs with his family.
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing. What might now catch the eye along the line, are […]
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
'An oddity and curiosity': Colorado Springs, Denver residents on mutual love of hearses
Hearses are like Pringles to Art Prince — you can’t have just one. Through the years he’s owned half a dozen, one of which he sold last year to some folks operating a haunted house in Pueblo. The quirky hobby makes his house near Fort Carson hard...
