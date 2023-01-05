ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

State report shows El Paso County leading Colorado in domestic violence deaths

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Attorney General's Office released its annual report on domestic violence, which compiles information on domestic violence deaths in 2021. The report shows El Paso County had the highest number of domestic violence fatalities (DVFs) in the state with 28 deaths. Denver and Arapahoe County followed behind with 20 and 10 DVFs respectively.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Arrest made in Friday night homicide in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past Friday night, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a 'suspicious death' in the 400 block of South Raynolds Ave. Investigators with the FCSO said they found a dead man with signs of trauma and that a person of interest was identified and taken into custody.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for answers in a 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 6, 1983, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were notified of a deceased body found in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Dr., just after 1 p.m. The post Police search for answers in 1983 cold case involving two deceased individuals in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
islandernews.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in fentanyl death of teenager

Last week, 23-year-old Nathaniel David Corser was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling a teenager what was thought to be prescription oxycodone pills, but they contained fentanyl. Corser’s action resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs, the Denver Gazette reported. His sentence is the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire at abandoned building under investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. At approximately 2:42 a.m., CSFD responded to a fire at an abandoned building located near South 9th Street. According to CSFD, crews were “doing a defensive fire attack.” At this time, the cause […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

