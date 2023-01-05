Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Miami
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
Golf Digest
You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal
Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
NBC Miami
NFL Rumors: Raiders Eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo as Possible Derek Carr Replacement
Report: Raiders researching Jimmy G, Brady as Carr replacements originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Raiders could turn to not one, not two, but three former Josh McDaniels quarterbacks in their effort to replace Derek Carr next season. After Las Vegas benched Carr for the remaining two games of...
NBC Miami
Five Best Sunday Night Football Regular Season Finales in NFL History
Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
NBC Miami
Fins Extra Point: Miami's Playoff Berth Avoids What Looked Like Colossal Collapse
The writing was on the wall for the Miami Dolphins. After going from 8-3 and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings, the Fins were less than a minute away from potentially having their season come to an end in an epic collapse. Sitting 8-8 on the season...
NBC Miami
Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win
Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
NBC Miami
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Talk After Refusing Jersey Swap
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing.
NBC Miami
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Miami
Lions Troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers With Hilarious Video After Playing Spoiler
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan...
NBC Miami
Houston Texans Fire Lovie Smith After One Season as Head Coach
Texans fire Lovie Smith after one season as head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lovie Smith’s winning day was short lived as the Houston Texans have fired the head coach after one year at the helm. The Texans went 3-13-1 this season, but won their season closer...
NBC Miami
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
NBC Miami
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
NBC Miami
Jacksonville Jaguars Come From Behind to Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since 2017
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially the comeback kids. Their most recent comeback? A 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South and a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Tennessee opened things up with a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but...
NBC Miami
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?
Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
NBC Miami
Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season
Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...
NBC Miami
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NBC Miami
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand at End of Regular Season
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears sit at end of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday, a day full of both meaningful and useless football games. The Bears closed a book on the first season of the Matt Eberflus era...
NBC Miami
NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Play Seahawks in Wild-Card Game
49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the...
NBC Miami
How effective is the NFL’s Rooney Rule and why does it exist?
The NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, which means the coaching carousel is about to ramp up in high gear. Some established coaches will get a second -- or even third -- chance to lead an NFL sideline, while other positions will be filled by little-known up-and-comers.
