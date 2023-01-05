Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Registration opens Jan. 18 for Go Big GIVE nonprofits
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nonprofits hoping to be a part of the tenth annual Go Big GIVE can start registering later this month. The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation are hosting the annual giving event on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Go Big GIVE is a...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High teaching next generation of nurses
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Students at Hastings High are taking advantage of a unique experience, to help further their careers in the healthcare field. Mary Lanning Healthcare and Central Community College have partnered with Hastings Public Schools to offer a class, where students can earn their CNA certification. There’s 12...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Grief Support Group starts Tuesday in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering quarterly support in 2023. The first 6-week session of Pathways Through Grief begins Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
Kearney Hub
Tree removal to cause daily closure of Lakeview Drive in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District, has announced that beginning Monday Lakeview Drive from University Drive to 31st Street will be closed daily for tree removal along the lake area. The street will be reopened each evening. The work...
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 1/7
The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College women’s wrestling host Bronco Open
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s wrestling team hosted the Bronco Open on Sunday and brought captured a few quality results inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The top performance came at 123 where Larissa Kaz rolled through her competition in pool play. She won each of her...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
NebraskaTV
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
KSNB Local4
Milford girls basketball falls to Pender by 4
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Milford going up against Pender. In the end, the Pendragons win it over the Eagles, 40-36. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34. See embedded video for...
kmaland.com
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
