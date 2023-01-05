On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni discuss the latest news regarding Texas A&M both on the field and the recruiting trail. After entering November with no skill players in the fold, Texas A&M has added several to the mix over the past month and a half. That continued last week with the addition of four-star Milton (FL) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver is rated as the No. 148 prospect nationally and No. 24 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Cottrell joins four-star Booker T. Washington standout Micah Tease, who is rated as the No. 9 athlete in the 2023 class but is expected to play receiver when he arrives at A&M.

