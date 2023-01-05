Read full article on original website
GigEm247 Podcast: Bobby Petrino hired as new A&M OC, A&M adds Raymond Cottrell to the class
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni discuss the latest news regarding Texas A&M both on the field and the recruiting trail. After entering November with no skill players in the fold, Texas A&M has added several to the mix over the past month and a half. That continued last week with the addition of four-star Milton (FL) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver is rated as the No. 148 prospect nationally and No. 24 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Cottrell joins four-star Booker T. Washington standout Micah Tease, who is rated as the No. 9 athlete in the 2023 class but is expected to play receiver when he arrives at A&M.
Loyalty Wasn't Reason Texas A&M’ Jimbo Fisher Hired Bobby Petrino
Former Razorback coach brought in for what he can do best for Aggies.
Former A&M defender Marcus Burris finds new home in Big Ten
Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 6 and today he found a new home in the Big Ten. Burris posted on social media that he will be transferring out of College Station to Indiana. Burris played in eight games last season on the interior after redshirting in 2021.
KBTX.com
Bryan native to ref National Championship game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Bryan Viking boys basketball guard to officiate national title game
When former Bryan point guard Brian Perry started to have a family, he decided to supplement his income by officiating sporting events. Two decades later, he will get the payoff of a lifetime as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference crew that will call the national title game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night in Los Angeles.
KTRE
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023
HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder
College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
