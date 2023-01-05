ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Advocates in Albany rally for free school meals

Lawmakers and students are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund free school meals for all New York students in next year’s state budget. Federal waivers that provided free school meals expired back in June. The group says more than 726,000 students in New York lost access to free...
