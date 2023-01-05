The Cincinnati Bengals are openly upset with the plan the NFL has enacted for this year’s postseason, and their frustration may have begun with the lack of communication regarding whether their game against the Buffalo Bills would resume. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bengals were informed at one point by a... The post Report: Bengals believed they would finish game against Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO