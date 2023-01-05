ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him

A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor

A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target

A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for drug possession. Police say that on Saturday evening they initiated a traffic stop of 28- year-old Gene Lacy of Albany, when they found him to be in possession of Crack-Cocaine. Lacy...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy