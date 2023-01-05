Read full article on original website
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
WNYT
Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI
The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
WNYT
Greenwich man accused of taking child without guardian’s permission
A Greenwich man is under arrest, accused of taking a child without the permission of its guardian. John Ingraham, 44, took a child younger than 16 with him and tried to bring the child outside of the state, say police. The child was found about three hours after being reported...
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
WNYT
Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him
A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
WNYT
Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target
A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
WNYT
Woman arrested for animal cruelty
Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking
KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
Troy felon pleads guilty to firearm, drug charges
A Troy felon has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Frankie Rios, 42, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Suspect Nabbed In Violent Christmas Day Robbery In Capital Region
A man is behind bars in connection with a violent, Christmas Day robbery in the region.Albany County resident Shandell Scott, age 32, of New Scotland, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3.It came more than a week after troopers were called to a Voorheesville home at around noon on Sunday…
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for drug possession. Police say that on Saturday evening they initiated a traffic stop of 28- year-old Gene Lacy of Albany, when they found him to be in possession of Crack-Cocaine. Lacy...
Gloversville woman accused of fraud after investigation
State police arrested Kimberly A. Brockhum, 32 of Gloversville on January 4. Brockhum was reportedly involved in an unemployment fraud investigation.
Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
WNYT
Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition
According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.
