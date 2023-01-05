Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KCTV 5
Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Search continues for suspect who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KCK man arrested for allegedly killing 16-year-old girl in 2014
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was taken into custody Friday afternoon for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City. Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they died. It’s believed the scene of the shooting is in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide after victim dropped off at hospital
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after they say a victim was dropped off at a hospital Sunday night. Police believe it happened in the area of E. 77th Terrace and The Paseo. KMBC 9 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story, check...
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
KCTV 5
One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
KCTV 5
Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Police investigating homicide after woman dies in Independence hotel shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday. Just before 11:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Stoney Creek Hotel at 18011 E. Bass Pro Drive on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent...
KMBC.com
Man killed in fire at a senior apartment complex
RAYTOWN, Mo. — An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said one person died in a fire at a senior apartment building on Monday. Authorities were called to the Bowen Tower Senior Apartments in the 6100 block of Raytown Road shortly before 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire.
KCTV 5
1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”
kttn.com
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
Horrifying Video Shows Hooded Stranger Followed Missouri Boy Home
It's one of the worst nightmares for parents. Security cam video shows that a hooded stranger and another possible accomplice followed a Missouri boy home with him narrowly escaping them. Fox 4 out of Kansas City shared this terrible story which shows a family's security cam video. The father knew...
