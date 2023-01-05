ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City. Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they died. It’s believed the scene of the shooting is in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in fire at a senior apartment complex

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said one person died in a fire at a senior apartment building on Monday. Authorities were called to the Bowen Tower Senior Apartments in the 6100 block of Raytown Road shortly before 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
RAY COUNTY, MO

