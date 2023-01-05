Read full article on original website
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
Xbox Game Pass Users Upset Over Change to New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Reveals Inappropriate Content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-bound sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- has been rated by the ESRB ahead of its release. For those that don't know, the ESRB stands for Entertainment Software Rating Board, and they are the self-regulatory organization for the video game industry that specifically rates games for release in the United States. And recently it rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating, which is the same rating as its predecessor.
Xbox Boss Seemingly Teases Big News for This Week
It looks like a notable Xbox boss has teased that big news associated with the video game brand might be coming about later this week. To close out 2022, Xbox ended on a pretty rough note. While one of the only major Xbox exclusives of the past year, Pentiment, launched in late 2022, Xbox didn't have anything else to say about what could be lying in wait for fans in 2023. Luckily, if a new tease is to be believed, it sounds like this won't be true for much longer.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Official Final Fantasy 16 Video Reimagines the PS5 Game in Pixel Art Style
Final Fantasy XVI is set to release later this year, and Square Enix is finding some unique ways to promote the PS5 game. Creative Director Kazutoyo Maehiro and composer Masayoshi Soken have released a short new video meant to evoke the franchise's earliest games. In the video, protagonist Clive and the wolf Torgal can be seen running, as a chiptune version of one of the game's tracks can be heard. For longtime Final Fantasy fans, it's well worth checking out!
Pokemon Go Finally Adds Kecleon After Years Long Wait, How to Catch
Pokemon Go has added the long-awaited Pokemon Kecleon after a five-year wait. Pokemon Go players can finally complete their Hoenn Pokedex, as Niantic has added the chameleon-like Pokemon to the game in something of a surprise addition. While players had speculated for weeks that Kecleon would be coming to the game soon thanks to various datamines indicating an "invisible encounter" was added to the game, players in Australia and Japan were the first to report that Kecleon had been added as a post-Community Day treat for players.
Fortnite Disables Another Chapter 4 Item
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 began last month, bringing several new additions for players to check out. The game's latest chapter introduced a new melee weapon in the form of the Shockwave Hammer. The hammer has made for a powerful new tool, but a glitch has been discovered that allows players to endlessly bounce, making it quite overpowered! It seems Epic Games is trying to rectify that, as the weapon has been disabled. Fortnite insiders @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX are under the impression that the weapon will return to the game following a hotfix on January 10th, but Fortnite players will have to make do without it in the meantime.
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Next Match With Misty
Pokemon is getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum for good with a special new series showing off some of the trainer's final adventures, and with the new series kicking off later this week overseas, fans have been given a look into his big reunion with long time companion Misty with the synopsis for a future episode! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will be kicking off a goodbye tour for the 25 year long trainer before picking up with new protagonists in the next anime series, and with this farewell tour Ash is getting to meet all of the fan favorites from the past who haven't been seen for a long time.
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Reportedly Similar to No Man's Sky
Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game is reportedly drawing major comparisons to No Man's Sky. Star Wars games have been in a weird place since Disney acquired the entire franchise in the early 2010s. EA was given the exclusive rights to make AAA Star Wars games for about a decade, which ended up amounting to very little compared to when LucasArts was in charge. We got two Battlefront games, both of which had rocky launches, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which is getting a sequel this year. There were some other games that got canceled, but it was ultimately a bit disappointing to see this run of Star Wars games.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Making Major Change Next Month
Game Freak is making a major change to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will take effect starting next month. While the latest mainline installments in the Pokemon series have proven controversial, largely due to the myriad of issues and design shortcomings that plague the pair of exclusive games, they are the fastest-selling Pokemon titles to date. In other words, a huge number of people have played them and will continue to play them. If you fall into the latter category, this new change may be of interest to you.
New Nintendo GameCube-Style Controller Released for Nintendo Switch
A new Nintendo Switch controller inspired by the Nintendo GameCube has been released and it's said to remedy the biggest problem plaguing the Joy-Cons: stick drift. Whether it will deliver on this promise, remains to be seen, but you're going to have to pay a hefty price to find out. The new controller is aimed at the nostalgic who grew up playing the GameCube, which, as you may know, boasted a unique controller that was quite contentious. Some believe it's one of the best controllers ever made. Others think it's one of the worst. If you're in the former camp, it may be worth checking out, but it's going to set you back $69.99.
Next PS5 Bundles Leaked Early
The next two PS5 bundles have leaked early. Unfortunately, neither bundle is particularly exciting. Bundles are an easy way for PlayStation to secure more money upfront, which is why it releases several bundles a year. Typically, these bundles include new PS5 releases, but it looks like these new bundles will forgo including a game or a PS Plus subscription, and will rather package in a second DualSense controller. In other words, the console will come with two controllers rather than one.
