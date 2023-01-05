Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
People in nearby neighborhood witness fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of people in a nearby neighborhood witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. A fatal hit-and-run Friday night around 10:40 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and Shields Boulevard left a woman dead. Police said a woman was struck by multiple cars and taken to a hospital where she later died.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
Runners Gather To Train For Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon started Saturday morning. Around 800 runners gathered to train for the upcoming marathon. News 9's Robin Marsh spoke with some of the runners at the finish line during News 9's Saturday morning newscast.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKC Police searching for 'Ed Sheeran look-alike'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man they say stole a guitar from a Guitar Center in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on December 18 near NW 59th and May. If you recognize him or his car,...
SPARK At Scissortail Park Discusses Return Of Burgers For OKC Memorial Marathon
SPARK at Scissortail Park is bringing back a highly requested tradition for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. They are bringing back burgers for the runners at the finish line!. The announcement was made Saturday morning when around 800 runners came together to train for the marathon. For more information about...
