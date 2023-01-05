Read full article on original website
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
Best of CES 2023: 7 Stunning Tech Innovations to Watch for This Year
After a two year lull, CES returned in fighting fit form. The world's biggest tech companies descended on Las Vegas once more, and they brought with them some remarkable goods. Among other things, we saw an $800,000 flying car, a huge wireless TV (more on that one below) and, yes, a pee sensor for your toilet at home (definitely more on that below).
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
How CES 2023 Killed My Fear of the Techpocalypse
It's the final day of CES, which means in addition to the unveiling of massive TVs, impossibly thin laptops and shape-shifting screens, the consumer tech world is also abuzz over the likelihood -- and dystopian consequences -- of some of the wackier, more futuristic vaporware introduced. The perennial question, at...
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
Ring in the New Year With Last-Minute Savings on Tech, Fitness and More at Best Buy
If you've set a New Year's resolution to get fit, eat more healthily or improve your productivity in 2023, Best Buy is offering some deals you ought to look into. The tech retailer kicked off a three-day blowout sale on Friday, and we're now entering into the final hours with most deals set to expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon
In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the phantom black color variant on sale for just $137, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock
If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited-edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at Nintendo, Woot has a limited amount of these special-edition consoles available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.
Best Auto News From CES 2023: Electric Pickup Trucks, Flying Cars, and More
CES is so much more than just a trade show for the latest televisions, phones and wacky tech. It's also one of the largest and most popular automotive shows in the US. If you want to know where the travel industry is headed, then there's no better place to be than Las Vegas in January.
Giant Laptops Are Dominating the Future of Gaming
High-performance gaming laptops used to be heavy and clunky. But over the years, laptop makers have slimmed down display bezels, millimeter by millimeter, to give us gaming laptops with larger displays in more compact bodies. 16:10-ratio panels have also become the norm, replacing the 16:9 ratio. Though the displays would get bigger, going from 15.6 inches to 16 inches, the laptop stays the same size or can even sometimes get more compact. And who can argue with getting more screen in a smaller body?
Walmart Has the Original AirPods Pro in Stock and on Sale for Just $129
The original AirPods Pro are no longer the latest model in their lineup, but these sleek true wireless earbuds still have a lot to offer -- especially if you who want to get your hands on a pair of Apple headphones for less. They've become harder to find in new condition since the second generation hit shelves last year, but right now, Walmart has them in stock and available for just $129. That saves you $120 compared to their original list price and the current price of the new AirPods Pro 2. There's no set expiration on this deal, but considering the limited availability, we wouldn't be too surprised if they sell out. We'd reccomend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair at this price.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Humanetics announced today that Roderick Verschut, who played several key roles in Humanetics between 2004-2012, has returned to take on the role of VP Global Safety Sales, reporting to Mark Westen, President Humanetics Safety. Roderick will also be responsible for Humanetics’ Business Development in Asia, reporting to Chris O’Connor, CEO and President Humanetics, to support the growth and partner development of the Safety, Digital and Sensor business units. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005833/en/ Roderick Verschut returns to Humanetics to lead global sales for the Safety group. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables We Saw at CES 2023
Each year at CES the world's biggest and most innovative companies showcase exciting (and sometimes very strange) tech for your house, from impressive TVs to clever kitchen gadgets. But CES is also where the giants of automotives come to show their wares, and 2023 was a particularly fun show for car enthusiasts.
