ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall

A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
DUNWOODY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
ATLANTA, GA
wdhn.com

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding money.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Crews put out massive fire at Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — A massive fire at an Atlanta apartment building was put out Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building off Mount Zion Road. When they arrived, fighters were met with a blaze engulfing the three-story building. More equipment and first responders arrived at the complex to help...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy