Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall
A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the...
Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument
ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
27-year-old hurt after argument leads to shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man was critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex. Atlanta Police said shortly before 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments along Magnolia Way NW. The apartment complex is not far from the Walmart along MLK JR Dr. SW in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood.
Man shot, killed by deputies after chase in Coweta County, sheriff says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after having been shot by deputies following a police chase in Coweta County. Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was notified about a vehicle chase entering their jurisdiction. Deputies joined the chase at West...
Car crashes into Emory Hospital's emergency room in DeKalb County, 2 people hurt, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene after a car crashed into Emory Hillandale Hospital's emergency room leaving two people with injuries. The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. DeKalb County police are on scene helping those affected by the crash. A DeKalb County Fire spokesperson...
wdhn.com
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding money.
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
YAHOO!
Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say
A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night. Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers arrived, authorities said officers found...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman at Snellville car dealership: Authorities
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused in the shooting death of a Snellville car dealership employee. It's been a month since 34-year-old Courtney Owens was shot and killed at Royal Court Motors in south Gwinnett County on Dec. 9. Police said Wesley Vickers is the one who pulled the trigger.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
Crews put out massive fire at Atlanta apartment building
ATLANTA — A massive fire at an Atlanta apartment building was put out Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building off Mount Zion Road. When they arrived, fighters were met with a blaze engulfing the three-story building. More equipment and first responders arrived at the complex to help...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
11Alive
