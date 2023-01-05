ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19944i_0k4xLsY200

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State.

Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team . The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.

200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship

“We are thrilled to add a player of Sydni’s caliber to our program,” SDSU head coach Dan Georgalas said in a news release. “Coming from Louisville, a program who just qualified for the National Championship, we know she’ll bring championship expectations that match our own.”

KELOLAND Sports spoke with Schnetnan in August when the Cardinals took on the Coyotes in Vermillion.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship

SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.  South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.  The event is free with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU. The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. But back came the Bison […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Larkins posts 30 though NDSU defeats USD

VERMILLION, S.D.—North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 9-1 in the final two minutes to pull out a 79-76 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (8-9, 4-2 Summit) had won 13 straight meetings and 20 of 21 dating back to 2013. But that didn’t matter much to senior guard Heaven Hamling and a […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

“He’s our best leader”: Gronowski ready for second title game

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team reached the National Championship game in the spring of 2021, thanks to a strong season from true-freshman quarterback, Mark Gronowski. However, Mark wouldn’t get to play long in the title game as he was injured just minutes into the game. Mark Gronowski injured his knee in the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men rally in Grand Forks to defeat UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota State rallied back from a 13-point halftime deficit, and held off a late second half charge by North Dakota, to close out a 60-59 victory in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday.  The Jackrabbits trailed by as many as 15 in the first half before Zeke Mayo hit a pair of […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND

Hot start lifts SDSU women past NDSU

Brookings, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 24-3 lead and cruised to a 94-63 win over North Dakota State Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jacks remain unbeaten in Summit League action at 5-0 while the Bison take their first loss, moving to 3-1. Myah Selland had an all-around […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU men defeat SDSU in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — North Dakota State took advantage of a 12-rebound edge on the glass en route to topping South Dakota State, 65-59, at the Scheels Center in a Summit League men’s basketball tilt on Thursday.  The Jackrabbits led for a majority of the contest and SDSU garnered the largest lead of the matchup early […]
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 86, Augustana 64USF 64, Minot State 60 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNorthern State 62, Augustana 60Minot State 64, USF 38 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 50, Flandreau 31 Beresford 56, Chester 34 Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36 Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
abc17news.com

North Dakota State defeats South Dakota 73-61

FARGO, N.D. — Led by Jacari White’s 18 points, the North Dakota State Bison defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 73-61. The Bison improved to 6-11 with the victory and the Coyotes fell to 8-9. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was plenty of college basketball action Friday night and that’s the main focus of this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone. Tonight’s SportsZone featured six games from around the area. Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy