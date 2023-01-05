Schetnan transferring from Louisville to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls standout volleyball player is joining South Dakota State.

Sydni Schnetnan, a 6’5″ outside hitter who has been a dual sport athlete at Louisville, is joining the Jackrabbit volleyball team . The former Washington High School standout is transferring with three seasons of volleyball eligibility remaining.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Sydni’s caliber to our program,” SDSU head coach Dan Georgalas said in a news release. “Coming from Louisville, a program who just qualified for the National Championship, we know she’ll bring championship expectations that match our own.”

KELOLAND Sports spoke with Schnetnan in August when the Cardinals took on the Coyotes in Vermillion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.