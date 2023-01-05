ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best plant-based food in Kansas City in 2023

Whether it’s for health, ethics or a quest to find the right balance of flavors, there are a lot of reasons to eat a plant-based diet. “I think it's growing the segment of diners who are hoping for vegetarian and vegan options,” food writer Liz Cook said. “That's become something that people are thinking about a lot more both for sustainability and ethical reasons, but also, really, climate reasons — we know how carbon intensive meat production is.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring

When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

A Kansas City group helped push the USPS to spend billions on new electric mail trucks

The U.S. Postal Service is set to spend $10 billion over the next five years to shift the makeup of its fleet of mail trucks to include more electronic delivery vehicles. The shift comes as the result of pressure from numerous environmental organizations, state governments and the Biden administration to transition the USPS fleet of more than 230,000 vehicles to more environmentally friendly options.
KANSAS CITY, MO

