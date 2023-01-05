Read full article on original website
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best plant-based food in Kansas City in 2023
Whether it’s for health, ethics or a quest to find the right balance of flavors, there are a lot of reasons to eat a plant-based diet. “I think it's growing the segment of diners who are hoping for vegetarian and vegan options,” food writer Liz Cook said. “That's become something that people are thinking about a lot more both for sustainability and ethical reasons, but also, really, climate reasons — we know how carbon intensive meat production is.”
kcur.org
Wyandotte County’s first-ever Black female judge will be sworn in today: 'It is possible'
Candice Alcaraz was just 26 years old and fresh out of law school when she landed a job at the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office in 2016. As part of her training, she got a tour of the courthouse, including a high-ceilinged hallway on the third floor with a line of framed black-and-white historical photos of the county’s judges.
kcur.org
World Cup bound? 3 Kansas City Current players got called up to U.S. Women’s National Team
From a woeful, last place finish in their first season to making the National Women’s Soccer League championship last season, it’s been a historic two years for the Kansas City Current. And national recognition of the team’s talent is already taking off in 2023. On Thursday, three...
kcur.org
The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring
When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
kcur.org
Kansas City charter school ordered to pay nearly $1 million to student molested by teacher
A Kansas City charter school will have to pay nearly $1 million to a former student who alleges she was sexually harassed by a middle school teacher when she was 11 years old. The former student at Hogan Preparatory Academy said she was singled out and then molested by former teacher Douglas Bliss.
kcur.org
A Kansas City group helped push the USPS to spend billions on new electric mail trucks
The U.S. Postal Service is set to spend $10 billion over the next five years to shift the makeup of its fleet of mail trucks to include more electronic delivery vehicles. The shift comes as the result of pressure from numerous environmental organizations, state governments and the Biden administration to transition the USPS fleet of more than 230,000 vehicles to more environmentally friendly options.
