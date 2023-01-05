Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
Iowa’s U.S. House Delegation Sworn Into Office at 12:41 a.m. Saturday
(Radio Iowa) The four Republicans from Iowa who were elected to serve in the U.S. House were sworn into office at about a quarter ’til one on Saturday morning. The four Iowans supported Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker throughout last week as McCarthy negotiated and made concessions to try to win the support of 20 House Republican hold-outs. First district Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire recorded a video early Saturday, after a 15th and successful vote for speaker had concluded.
More Sports Betting Bills Being Filed in Missouri Legislature
(MISSOURINET) – There are several bills being filed this year that would legalize sports betting in Missouri. The issue fell just short of passage last year on the final day of the 2022 regular session. The Senate version of the bill this year is being sponsored by Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg:
2023 Iowa Legislative Session Gets Underway Today
(Radio Iowa_ The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins later this (Monday) morning, with the G-O-P in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65 percent of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what’s called a super majority in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes,...
