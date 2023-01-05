ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6D72_0k4xKVBy00

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit , unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered.

According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout the night and opened the door to her bedroom. At one point, D.M. thought she heard crying from victim Madison Mogen’s room and a voice that sounded like “it’s OK, I’m going to help you.”

When D.M. opened her door a third time around 4:17 am, she told police she saw a 5’10” person with bushy eyebrows “clad in black clothing and a mask.” D.M. said the person walked toward her while she stood frozen as he walked out of the sliding door, afterwards she locked herself in her room.

The police were called almost seven hours later. Authorities also found a diamond-shaped pattern shoe print left at the crime scene, similar to a pair of Vans sneakers, which they say match a path D.M said the suspect took.

Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime.

He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a six-week investigation by the Moscow, Idaho Police Department. A criminology graduate student at Washington State University, Kohberger is accused of stabbing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle were active members of the University of Idaho ’s greek life and shared a house together with two other girls, including the roommate who saw the killer leave their home.

Investigators found that Kohberger’s studies were focused on criminology and murders, but police have yet to release any motive or possible connection between Kohberger and the students.

Comments / 4

Denise A. Wilson
3d ago

Why didn't the roommate call the police when she saw the masked man. Something doesn't sound right why wait 7 hours later???

Reply(1)
7
ur wifes' baby daddy
4d ago

yeah it really sounds like he's going to be exonerated... By the way it sounds, from evidence that was gathered, he 💯 % committed the murders... DNA found on the button snap.of the knife sheath, his car that was seen before and after the crime, and bloody shoe prints on the carpet that matched his shoes,, but yet he thinks he's going to be exonerated on the charges... Im.not a lawyer, but with the evidence that authorities have, I believe is enough for a CONVICTION.. They don't need the murder weapon at this point to prove his guilt, they have DNA, and that's about as STONE EVIDENCE AS YOU CAN GET.. DNA don't lie...Just admit that your guilty and get it over with, face your consequences, so the victims family can start with trying to put all this behind them and try to move on with life knowing that YOU can't attack/murder again.. Just remember that the light at the end of the tunnel will turn out someday unexpectedly!!!

Reply
4
 

