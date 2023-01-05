Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit , unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered.

According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout the night and opened the door to her bedroom. At one point, D.M. thought she heard crying from victim Madison Mogen’s room and a voice that sounded like “it’s OK, I’m going to help you.”

When D.M. opened her door a third time around 4:17 am, she told police she saw a 5’10” person with bushy eyebrows “clad in black clothing and a mask.” D.M. said the person walked toward her while she stood frozen as he walked out of the sliding door, afterwards she locked herself in her room.

The police were called almost seven hours later. Authorities also found a diamond-shaped pattern shoe print left at the crime scene, similar to a pair of Vans sneakers, which they say match a path D.M said the suspect took.

Kohberger, 28, allegedly left behind DNA evidence at the crime scene on a knife sheath and was caught after authorities used cell phone data and video footage to connect him to the car seen near the scene at the time of the crime.

He was arrested on Dec. 30 after a six-week investigation by the Moscow, Idaho Police Department. A criminology graduate student at Washington State University, Kohberger is accused of stabbing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle were active members of the University of Idaho ’s greek life and shared a house together with two other girls, including the roommate who saw the killer leave their home.

Investigators found that Kohberger’s studies were focused on criminology and murders, but police have yet to release any motive or possible connection between Kohberger and the students.