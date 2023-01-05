ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life”

By Allisun
 4 days ago
Ariana Madix has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since 2013 and she absolutely did not have a smooth introduction. After transferring from bartending at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca restaurant to SUR, Ariana became a Pump Rules series regular with a handful of haters. While being “best friends” with Scheana Shay could have been considered a strike against her, Ariana was on the receiving end of a lot of verbal abuse, thanks to Kristen Doute and her inability to contain self-projection disguised as jealousy .

No one really liked Scheana , so Ariana wasn’t making friends that way. And Kristen alluded to Ariana’s “secret affair” with Tom Sandoval , which made her only appealing to exceptional serial cheater Jax Taylor . Ariana lost her father, continued to have a reasonable amount of stalking from Kristen , and eventually admitted to suffering from mental health issues. She has always maintained a fairly open door policy with her fans when dealing with life’s ups and downs . Earlier this week, Ariana created a look back at 2022 reel and posted it to Instagram . She declared she is 100% ready to move forward into a better 2023 and wants to let go of the “worst year of her life.”

According to heavy. , Ariana’s video of good memories from 2022 includes a glance at her dogs and cat and her longterm boyfriend Tom 1 . Other clips included footage of Ariana’s grandmother and her brother, Jeremy Madix , as well as her laughing and hanging out with pals. The caption read, “I’ve definitely referred to 2022 as tHe WoRsT yEaR oF mY LiFe a number of times,“ she said. “But looking back on all of my memories made me realize that alongside all the grief and mental anguish there was also so much love, joy, and beautiful times with incredible people.”

RELATED: Ariana Madix Shares She Had A “Full-Blown Eating Disorder” When She Joined Vanderpump Rules Cast

Ariana then added she doesn’t feel she deserves her “amazing friends, partner, and family.” She wrote, “Without you guys I don’t know if I would be here. I’m so ready to leave all of 2022’s trials and tribulations behind!” Sadly, Ariana’s grandma passed away in September 2022 at the age of 93. Contained in the post were tributes to her grandmother and Ariana thanked her for “friendship, guidance, giggles, and your love.”

“I couldn’t dream up a more incredible woman. it’s such an honor to be a part of your legacy,” Ariana wrote. In another blow to an already horrible loss, Ariana also honored her late dog, Charlotte. The chihuahua mix passed away at age 18 in August 2022. Ariana previously called her pup , “my soulmate, my kindred spirit, my best friend.” She said she will miss Charlotte every single day going forward. Hang on, I think the sun might be in my eyes. “Thank you Charlotte for being my best friend, listening to my rants, and cuddling with me for 18 years,” Ariana shared.

In 2023, Ariana promises to “bring back” a few things. She explained that her Earth to Ariana podcast will resume soon and that she simply needed “a mental break.” The same is true for her collection of home cocktail kits , DFH Cocktails. In the coming year, Ariana also vowed to rekindle her “fire” and “passion for life.” No word on if the oddly named Something About Her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney is still a go or a recent memory.

Cheers to Ariana for getting through a crap year and cheers to all you guys who did it, too. Vanderpump Rules will be back soon, we don’t know exactly when yet, but definitely early 2023.

TELL US- ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEW SEASON OF VANDERPUMP RULES? ARE YOU GLAD 2022 IS OVER? WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT IN 2023?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes / Bravo]

The post Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life” appeared first on Reality Tea .

LA Butler
3d ago

Ariana is someone who needs constant medical care n medication. She doesn't like or know who she is, n if she does, she has issues w accepting it

