4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Surrounding Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world
Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream. He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
Park City residents can weigh in on UDOT plan for Kimball Junction
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at major changes to Kimball Junction, an area of Summit County increasingly clogged with traffic. Just as the traffic can be heavy all the way into Park City, UDOT is eyeing changes to the entire 224 corridor between Kimball and the Olympic Parkway.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team to review draft of Airport Layout Plan at Jan. 9 public meeting
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team will review the draft Airport Layout Plan at a public meeting on January 9. According to event details, during this […]
Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City
If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
VIDEO: snowboarder caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Intense video shows a man who survived being caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the slide was triggered in the Argenta area of Kessler Peak unintentionally by a snowboarder in the Greaseball Couloir section. The...
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates
OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City
Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member gets 6 1/2 years
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to 6 1/2 years in prison on Friday for defrauding thousands of people nationwide in […]
Speaker series harnesses Rancho Luna Lobos owner￼
Fernando Ramirez knows a lot about overcoming obstacles to achieve dreams. As co-owner of Rancho Luna Lobos, a dog-rescue, sled-dog training kennel in Peoa, Ramirez and his wife Dana, have helped thousands of canines who have come from abusive and neglectful backgrounds find new lives and, with some, the new love of dog sled racing.
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
Friends remember ski patroller who died in lift fall
Friends say Christian Helger was soft spoken and witty. They also say he had a true love and passion for the outdoors.
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
