ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Outdoor Retailer makes its big return to Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is a huge day for Utah, as the massive tradeshow Outdoor Retailer gets ready to make its official return to the Beehive State. The last time downtown Salt Lake City businesses saw an influx from Outdoor Retailer was back in 2017, right before it ended its 21-year run at the Salt Palace. The show was one of Utah’s biggest, known to bring hundreds of millions into the local economy twice a year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
herrimantelegraph.org

We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City

If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates

OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City

Update Saturday - All power was restored by Saturday morning. Update 4:17 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power's website reports only 250 customers are without power. Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Speaker series harnesses Rancho Luna Lobos owner￼

Fernando Ramirez knows a lot about overcoming obstacles to achieve dreams. As co-owner of Rancho Luna Lobos, a dog-rescue, sled-dog training kennel in Peoa, Ramirez and his wife Dana, have helped thousands of canines who have come from abusive and neglectful backgrounds find new lives and, with some, the new love of dog sled racing.
PEOA, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy