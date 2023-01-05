Read full article on original website
NPR
Why lawmakers in Idaho want to ban public drag shows
Audio will be available later today. While Democrats held off huge Republican gains in the midterms, some states swung further to the right. Idaho is set to consider a bill banning public drag shows.
NPR
Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress
In a stunning security breach, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the presidential offices Sunday, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
NPR
Before the House can vote on bills, it must OK rules for how the chamber operates
Now that the House has finally selected a speaker, Republicans are ready to push their agenda. Among their top priorities are cuts to IRS funding. After 15 ballots and four days of drama, Kevin McCarthy secured enough votes to serve as speaker of the House. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. The California...
NPR
Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?
After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
NPR
Teen pregnancy rates have declined significantly
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Child Trends researcher Jennifer Manlove about the significant decline in teenage pregnancies in the United States. Teen pregnancies are on the decline across the country. A new analysis by the research group Child Trends shows that among female teens, birth rates have gone down 77% in the past 30 years. Jennifer Manlove is a researcher with Child Trends and a co-author of the analysis. She joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
NPR
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead
After fifteen rounds of voting, House Republicans finally got Kevin McCarthy as their House Speaker. We look at what that means moving forward, in taking on the work that Congress must undertake. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After a tumultuous week, members of the U.S. House are finally sworn in and set...
NPR
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Biden visits El Paso in his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
The history of a contentious U.S. Congress
Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most a speaker has endured since the 1850s. What does the politically fraught ascent mean for McCarthy?. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Kevin McCarthy's 15 rounds of voting were the most any speaker has endured since 1859. It took 44...
NPR
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
NPR
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in non-English language). LIMBONG: Over the past few hours, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, presidential offices and Supreme Court. Thousands of Bolsonaro's backers swept into the buildings in Brasilia, almost unchallenged by security. The images are reminiscent of the January 6 insurrection here in Washington just over two years ago. The massive breach came a week after the inauguration of the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's bitterly fought election, an election that the far-right Bolsonaro and his supporters still refuse to accept he's lost. Joining us with the latest is NPR's South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. Hey, Carrie.
NPR
The House speaker battle has roots in the Tea Party movement
It took five days and 15 rounds of voting, but we finally have a speaker of the House,. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
NPR
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
President Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides. Republicans view it as too little, too late. Some Democrats think it doesn't address the humanitarian situation on the border. So let's ask an immigrant advocate who is actually there. Fernando Garcia is executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. He joins us now from El Paso, Texas. Fernando, welcome to the show. What did you make of the president's visit there yesterday?
