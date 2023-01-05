Healthcare hospital to host job fair event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is scheduled to host a job fair Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers.

Hospital officials said interviews will be held at the job fair and individuals should come with copies of their resume and their masks.

The hospital staff is looking for qualified individuals to fill positions, such as registered nurses, mental health work and LVN’s, according to organizers.

The hospital officials said the hospital follows the state and federal mandates so all candidates are must be fully vaccinated or provide an exemption.

To see full list of all positions available click here . For more information call 661-398-1800.

