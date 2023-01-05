ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Healthcare hospital to host job fair event

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTXPJ_0k4xJBot00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is scheduled to host a job fair Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers.

Hospital officials said interviews will be held at the job fair and individuals should come with copies of their resume and their masks.

Volunteers needed for 2023 Bakersfield Marathon

The hospital staff is looking for qualified individuals to fill positions, such as registered nurses, mental health work and LVN’s, according to organizers.

The hospital officials said the hospital follows the state and federal mandates so all candidates are must be fully vaccinated or provide an exemption.

To see full list of all positions available click here . For more information call 661-398-1800.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Volunteers and local leaders come together for Oildale cleanup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local leaders and community volunteers got their hands dirty to make a big difference with a community clean-up event. The event was held in Oildale this morning, and those who participated picked up trash and painted over graffiti starting at the corner of Ferguson and North Chester, working their way around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tiny Homes: Opposition ahead of Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During the day, the Rasmussen Senior Center is a place for seniors to eat food, talk with friends and slow dance to a classic song. Many believe the proposal of a 50-unit housing complex, a “tiny homes” project, for homeless residents will threaten that. Once completed, the homes will be steps […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SoCalGas bills could more than double this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SoCalGas bills are likely to jump this month as colder temperatures across the country spike natural gas market prices. Bills could be more than double those sent last January, according to SoCalGas. The utility says customers can complete an energy profile on its Ways to Save tool to figure out how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council updates police department patches and badges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council members chose an updated design for the city’s police department, according to the Chief of Police Charlie Fivecoat. The previous patch used an outdated logo and a more contemporary image was needed to reflect a new beginning for the department, according to officials. The patch reflects the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck by a driver on Highway 178 on Jan. 3, according to a release from the office. The release said Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families

Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Update: Gosford Road open after vehicle crashes with train

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road was temporarily closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page. The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6 vehicles stuck in flooding on Highways 33 and 46: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting there are six vehicles stuck in flooding on highways 33 and 46, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP there may be people stuck in at least one of the vehicles. Avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Arianna Rose Matthews, 17. The department said Matthews was last seen on Morocco Court Monday. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Matthews is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy