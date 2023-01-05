Read full article on original website
Related
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’
A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
BBC
Two-legged fox is nature conquering all, says wildlife expert
TV wildlife expert Mike Dilger says he was "blown away" by video footage showing a fox with only two legs. The clip has been widely shared after being filmed by Phil and Jane Carter in their garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. Mr Dilger, who has appeared on BBC's Springwatch and The...
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
A mysterious humming noise has plagued an English village for years
The Holmfield Hum is a mysterious low hum that has plagued a UK village called Holmfield for years. Holmfield is a West Yorkshire village that is located near Halifax. The residents have been affected by a mysterious humming sound and the source of the sound remains unknown. Not everyone may hear the sound but it plagues the locals who are able to hear it.
BBC
Sturgeon says shift to renewables must be accelerated
There is a "clear imperative" to reduce dependence on oil and gas and accelerate the shift to renewables, Scotland's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon's comments came as her government prepares to publish its draft energy strategy. The plan will set out the policies needed to decarbonise the sector over...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
Quarry workers make 'unexpected' discovery of ship from Queen Elizabeth I's reign
Timbers from the hull of a 16th-century ship have been found in a flooded quarry in southeastern England.
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Family of James Brindley campaigns for knife bins across Walsall
The family of a man who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a night out are fundraising to set up knife amnesty bins. James Brindley, 26, was knifed in the heart just 400m (1,312ft) from his parents' house in Aldridge in 2017. A charity set up in...
Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack
The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
BBC
London remains world's most congested city, report finds
London's roads remain the most congested in the world, with more time being lost to traffic jams than before the pandemic, researchers have found. Drivers in the capital spent an average of 156 hours waiting in traffic during 2022, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix. It was...
Comments / 0