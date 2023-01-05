Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball Drops to #3 In Latest AP Top 25
Number one no longer. We all knew it was going to happen as soon as Purdue lost to Rutgers inside Mackey Arena. The question after that game, regarding rankings at least, was how far would Purdue fall. That question though was dependent on what Purdue did with the rest of their week. Ahead of them sat Ohio State on the road and Penn State at a “neutral” site game. Those two games would tell a lot about where Purdue was headed. We all know what happened next. Purdue took care of business on the road at Ohio State and just last night defeated Penn State at the Palestra in front of a sellout crowd. A sellout crowd at a Penn State game. Imagine.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Offense in Review - Aidan O’Connell
Purdue, in theory, should have put a dominant offense on the field in 2022. For the first time in Jeff Brohm’s stay in West Lafayette, he returned a talented, experienced quarterback. Charlie Jones had an All-American year at wide receiver. Payne Durham made for a reliable 2nd option and like mana from heaven, Devin Mockobee fell into his lap. The offensive line, while not dominant, wasn’t bad, and once the run game picked up, they looked good on occasion.
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
hammerandrails.com
So far, how do you rate Braden Smith compared to other Purdue point guards?
Okay I know it's ridiculously early but in my view, Braden Smith is going to go down as the best point guard in Purdue History. My knowledge of Purdue goes back to 1967 so I'm going to list the point guards since then and let's compare and contrast the choices. One thing is that there have been many years where we didn't have a true point guard but rather, a shooting guard who could handle the ball better than anyone else.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: How To Watch
The Boilers are on the road today to take on the Nittany Lions in their second game of 2023. Purdue (11-3, 2-2) is coming off a convincing win over Wisconsin where they forced 26 turnovers and had 40 points in the paint. Penn State (10-5, 1-3) is coming off a 82-72 loss to #14 Michigan.
hammerandrails.com
Roundtable: Purdue Basketball Expectations
We are starting a new weekly feature here at Hammer and Rails where I’ll be coming up with a question for each writer to answer. I hope these questions will give you all some fresh takes on the Purdue athletics we all love. So without further ado, here’s the question and the answers from the staff.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue’s Fourth Quarter Rally Not Enough To Overcome Penn State
Purdue (11-4, 2-3) didn’t have a response when Penn State (11-5, 2-3) came out firing on all cylinders hitting 5/6 from deep in the first quarter and 50% from 3 overall. The Nittany Lions took the lead early on and the Boilers never could catch up. Purdue was down...
