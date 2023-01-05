Number one no longer. We all knew it was going to happen as soon as Purdue lost to Rutgers inside Mackey Arena. The question after that game, regarding rankings at least, was how far would Purdue fall. That question though was dependent on what Purdue did with the rest of their week. Ahead of them sat Ohio State on the road and Penn State at a “neutral” site game. Those two games would tell a lot about where Purdue was headed. We all know what happened next. Purdue took care of business on the road at Ohio State and just last night defeated Penn State at the Palestra in front of a sellout crowd. A sellout crowd at a Penn State game. Imagine.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO