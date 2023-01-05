ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

Temperatures cooling off tomorrow; Tracking storms Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures taking a dip tomorrow morning with readings dropping into the 30s. Today’s clear conditions will continue throughout the day tomorrow with only a few high clouds possible. Wednesday we will start to see clouds move in from the west and continue to build with mostly...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Beautiful and calm to start the work week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A weak boundary moved through overnight, high pressure will settle in behind it and this will leave the area quiet and dry. Lots of sunshine through the day with a few passing clouds this evening, high temperatures will remain mild as we reach the upper 50s to near 60.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive

Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
SALEM, AL
WTVM

One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces a series of spring events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is excited to announce a robust spring event schedule. Returning to this year’s event lineup are several local favorites. Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival, Riverfest, and Uptown’s Beer and Wine Festival are amongst the returning festivals, this spring. On April 1,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Saturday shooting on Hawthorne Drive leads to an investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday night, law enforcement and crime scene investigators were seen on Hawthorne Drive, in Columbus. According to authorities, a shooting investigation is underway in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA

