Oswego County, NY

cnycentral.com

Meet Cowboy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Cowboy! He's a 1-year-2-month-old, 60 pound Catahoula Leopard Dog Collie mix looking for a family to love him. Cowboy has been with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse for about 8 weeks. "Strap on your boots and let Cowboy take you walking,...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lights on the Lake brightens up the new year for local charities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the holiday season ends, Syracuse's annual tradition of Lights on the Lake will be donating the proceeds made from their last week to local non-profits. Each night during the week of Jan. 9 will benefit a different charity. Monday's proceeds will go to Second Chance...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss

Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

TK Tavern thanks the community for support after fire

CAMILLUS N.Y. — After a fire Saturday morning, bar and restaurant TK Tavern in Camillus is thanking the community for their continued support. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, with multiple agencies responding to the business on Newport Road. Flames were seen billowing from the roof before crews got the fire under control.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Fried Oyster Tacos with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Fried Oyster Tacos!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Centro hoping to fill staff after holding open house

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse's Centro bus fleet is facing a challenge seen in so many other industries, according to their CEO, Brian Schultz. "We've had a challenge hiring bus operators." In total the fleet has 150 active drivers on staff, but Schultz says that to be at full strength...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville School Board meeting updates community on superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Traffic stop leads to Cicero man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm

DEWITT, NY — A man from Cicero is in custody following a traffic stop, which led to authorities finding an illegally possessed firearm on Saturday, January 8th. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, the arrested happened just after 3:30 a.m. Authorities noticed a vehicle speeding on Route 298...
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

