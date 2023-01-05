Read full article on original website
Meet Cowboy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Cowboy! He's a 1-year-2-month-old, 60 pound Catahoula Leopard Dog Collie mix looking for a family to love him. Cowboy has been with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse for about 8 weeks. "Strap on your boots and let Cowboy take you walking,...
Lights on the Lake brightens up the new year for local charities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the holiday season ends, Syracuse's annual tradition of Lights on the Lake will be donating the proceeds made from their last week to local non-profits. Each night during the week of Jan. 9 will benefit a different charity. Monday's proceeds will go to Second Chance...
More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss
Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
Person falls into Onondaga Creek Monday morning, Syracuse firefighters conduct rope rescue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Jan. 9 at 10:08 a.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 center to a possible person that had fallen from the Dickerson St. bridge near S. Clinton St. into the Onondaga Creek below. Firefighters arrived on the scene less than two minutes later and...
TK Tavern thanks the community for support after fire
CAMILLUS N.Y. — After a fire Saturday morning, bar and restaurant TK Tavern in Camillus is thanking the community for their continued support. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, with multiple agencies responding to the business on Newport Road. Flames were seen billowing from the roof before crews got the fire under control.
What's on the menu?: Fried Oyster Tacos with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Fried Oyster Tacos!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Centro hoping to fill staff after holding open house
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse's Centro bus fleet is facing a challenge seen in so many other industries, according to their CEO, Brian Schultz. "We've had a challenge hiring bus operators." In total the fleet has 150 active drivers on staff, but Schultz says that to be at full strength...
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
Baldwinsville School Board meeting updates community on superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
Traffic stop leads to Cicero man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm
DEWITT, NY — A man from Cicero is in custody following a traffic stop, which led to authorities finding an illegally possessed firearm on Saturday, January 8th. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, the arrested happened just after 3:30 a.m. Authorities noticed a vehicle speeding on Route 298...
Study shows more parents oppose vaccine requirements, CNY health experts respond
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new poll finds that more than a third of parents now say they oppose requiring children in public schools to get some childhood vaccines, a number which is up from 2019. Some blame the constant controversy around the COVID-19 vaccine or growing distrust of public...
Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
CBA student is one of fifteen in the country awarded the Cameron Impact Scholarship
Syracuse, N.Y. — The prestigious Cameron Impact Scholarship is awarded to fifteen students across the United States. Sravan Kodali is at senior at Christian Brother's Academy and is one of the 15 students selected for the scholarship. When Kodali received the news that he was awarded the scholarship, he was shocked.
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
Central New York makes strides towards being more green with approved solar energy project
HOMER, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Renewable Energy issued three siting permits for large-scale renewable energy projects that will deliver enough clean energy to power over 65,000 homes for at least 20 years. "Accelerating the development of renewable energy is a top priority to ensure we...
