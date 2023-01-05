ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Basketball phenom Gavin Williams leading Southwest Florida as just a sophomore

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
The high school basketball season is in full swing, and Southwest Florida has plenty of talented players. However, one has set himself apart from the rest — Evangelical Christian School’s (ECS) Gavin Williams.

“I wrote down a bunch of goals before the season even started,” Williams said.

Those goals included being named to an All-Area team, expanding his role, winning more games, and improving his scoring totals. Most of those have already been achieved or are on pace to be checked off, especially the last one.

“I’ve been coaching for 21 years, I’ve never seen a player that is quicker with the ball,” ECS Boys Basketball Head Coach Scott Guttery said. “He’s really hard to guard.”

Williams is leading Southwest Florida and ranks 11th in the state in scoring average. His numbers are also second-best of any sophomores in Florida.

“I knew I could be good, but as a sophomore, it was still kind of crazy,” Williams said.

Williams is averaging 25.6 points per game. That is a huge jump from his 10.1 average from last year. The increase is thanks to hard work and a larger role.

“He was just put in a situation this year where he needed to be more for us, and he needed to score more points,” Coach Guttery said.

Williams answered that call and then some. He’s also stepped into a leadership role, growing on and off the court, according to his coach. The craziest part of all of this is he is still just a sophomore.

“He’s got 2.5 more years of growth as he continues to improve and become a more complete player,” Guttery said.

Williams is a fringe top-10 scorer in the state now. By senior year, who knows where he’ll be.

