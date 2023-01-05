Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Masks Return for More Students Across Greater Boston
More school districts have resorted to masking up this week amid rising concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Beginning on Monday, students at public schools in Chelsea will be required to wear masks indoors, according to a letter sent out Friday by Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. The superintendent cited the CDC's community risk designation for the county -- which includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors -- as the reason behind the district's move.
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
commonwealthmagazine.org
nbcboston.com
Rising COVID cases, along with flu, RSV have parents searching for cold medicines
BOSTON -- If it feels like just about everyone is getting sick, you're not alone. The so-called "triple-demic" of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 is still proving to have a major impact on families throughout Massachusetts. The CDC said the risk of COVID-19 in Suffolk County is up from medium to high risk. The number of positive cases in the city jumped more than 20 percent in a week. The state's positivity rate is more than 13 percent. Boston health officials are urging all residents to take precautions. On Friday, UMass Boston announced it will once again require masks indoors. It's causing high...
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
fallriverreporter.com
nomadlawyer.org
