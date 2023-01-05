Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police Find Woman Shot to Death Inside Car
An investigation is underway after a 24-year old Joliet woman was found deceased inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning. It was at 12:21 am that police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street and discovered the body of Maya A. Smith. The Will County Coroner’s Office has told WJOL that Smith appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
Police: Woman found shot to death in car, 2-year-old girl unharmed in backseat in Illinois
JOLIET, Ill. — A woman was found shot to death in a car and a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle early Sunday, police say. In a news release, Joliet Police Department said that shortly after midnight, officers were called out about a parking issue in an alley of the 1200 block of Clement Sreet. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. The woman was dead.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Homes And Vehicles Hit By Gunshots
Homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Ottawa. Just past 10 o'clock Friday night, officers were called to the area of East Superior and Guion Streets for a report of gunshots being heard. Police canvassed the area and found 2 houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in the 300 block of Canal Street.
wglc.net
Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County
CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
cwbchicago.com
Men robbed, carjacked, kidnapped man on Rivers Casino parking lot, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two men allegedly robbed, carjacked, and kidnapped a man from the Rivers Casino parking lot in suburban Des Plaines this week, and prosecutors said casino security drove by as the robbery was in progress. Kadeem Burton, 32, and Curtis Rollins, 31, were held without bail by Judge...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead inside car in Joliet, toddler unharmed in backseat: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Joliet on Sunday morning. Police also found a 2-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat. Joliet police responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street around 12:31 a.m. and found the victim.
Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver.
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
wjol.com
Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person
26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
Man stabbed in the neck during argument in Albany Park
CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Sunday morning on the North Side of Chicago. The man, 50, was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Drake in Albany Park. According to the Chicago Police Department, The man got into an argument with someone in the street […]
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man found pinned in farming equipment critically injured: sheriff
BIG ROCK, Ill. - A Kane County man was critically injured after becoming pinned in farming equipment in Big Rock Friday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury accident in the 45w600 block of Wheeler Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man, 40, stuck in farming equipment.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
ABC7 Chicago
6 months after Highland Park shooting, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts struggles through recovery
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts has shared new details about his recovery after he was wounded six months ago in the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park. Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven...
