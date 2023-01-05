ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 16

Ruti
4d ago

My sincere condolences to you and your family. It’s terrible when you lose a child, and even more painful not knowing how he passed, details etc. I hope you find the answers you need.

Reply
6
Adam Kostowicz
3d ago

My heart goes out to you…like I’m in tears writing this because I don’t live to far from that and I’m looking at my 5 year old son right now about to get on the bus…just so tragic, it really is….please stay strong for your other babies

Reply
4
Elese Mason
4d ago

OMG 😳. My son has a good childhood friend that live between Sherman & 42nd St., on Marion. That is so scary😥. Send your Comforter, Jesus🙏🏽

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Shot, Two Killed in Latest Milwaukee Shootings

(Milwaukee, WI) — It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8. Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police chase in Fond du Lac reaches speeds of 100 mph, driver tries to flee on foot

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee was arrested after he reportedly tried to flee from police in a stolen car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on January 9 around 12:15 a.m., police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from the Milwaukee area. The vehicle was reportedly in the area of South Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine female shot, boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A "female" was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a "juvenile" was arrested. The shooting happened shortly before noon. The female victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition. They did not provide the victim's age.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armed robbery; police pursuit, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at Cherry and 27th when the fleeing vehicle struck a traffic pole. Officials said a 15-year-old girl was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy