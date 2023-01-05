Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2.

Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.

Gideon is also known to hang out near 16th and Penn Street, and Bartlesville Police described him as a white male, weighing around 120 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Police said he has medium length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve button up shirt.

Investigators have information that Gideon could possibly be in the Independence, Kan. area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at (918)-338-4001.

