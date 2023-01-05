Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
LACo Records Nearly 5,200 New COVID Cases, 61 Deaths
Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, which doesn’t release COVID numbers over the weekend, another 2,668 infections were logged Saturday, 1,337 on Sunday and 1,179 Monday. Sunday and Monday figures have traditionally been low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment, Comments
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss. Marilyn Dyson’s Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m.,...
mynewsla.com
Heavy Rain, High Winds Arrive in Southern California
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
mynewsla.com
Former LA County Fire Captain Seeks Retirement Badge in Revised Suit
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
mynewsla.com
11 People Arrested At DUI Checkpoint In Bellflower
Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday. The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Of the 11 total arrests, one driver was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Santa Clarita Intersection
A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at an intersection in Santa Clarita, authorities said. The woman was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. She was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green issued...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition
A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies During Stabbing Probe in Santa Clarita Identified
An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as Alon Oneil Foster, saying...
mynewsla.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
mynewsla.com
Accomplice Pleads Guilty in Store Shooting Spree
A 44-year-old man who was along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison. Jason Lamont Payne pleaded guilty to four...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
2 Cars Fall Into Chatsworth Sinkhole
Two cars fell into a sinkhole Monday evening in Chatsworth, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other in the hole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Because the roadway was completely...
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
Comments / 0