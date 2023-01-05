The Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority is currently looking for a part-time Customer Service Representative. The job requires you to work 5 hours per day M-F 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Upon completing training, you will be responsible for all front-end operations, including taking customer payments, new customer set-up, answering phones, generating service orders, and balancing your cash drawer at the end of the day. Good customer service skills are a must. We will be accepting applications until 1/16/23. Applications can be picked up at our office at 29 Howard Creek Road, Midway, AR M-F 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or you can print one from our website at LMPWA.com.

MIDWAY, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO