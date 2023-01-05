ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, Mounatin Home (Kirby)

Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 3,2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Frank was born on October 11, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois to Frederick and Frances McCarthy Walker. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Denver. After working in Colorado for 20 years, he moved to Mountain Home and became very active in the Mountain Home Seventh Day Adventist Church. He served for many years as a church deacon and church treasurer, and more recently as assistant treasurer. He was very active in volunteer work for the church, including satellite communication setup for the members.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority: Customer Service Representative

The Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority is currently looking for a part-time Customer Service Representative. The job requires you to work 5 hours per day M-F 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Upon completing training, you will be responsible for all front-end operations, including taking customer payments, new customer set-up, answering phones, generating service orders, and balancing your cash drawer at the end of the day. Good customer service skills are a must. We will be accepting applications until 1/16/23. Applications can be picked up at our office at 29 Howard Creek Road, Midway, AR M-F 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or you can print one from our website at LMPWA.com.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

Yellville-Summit School Board meets Monday evening

The Yellville-Summit School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 in the Yellville-Summit Family and Consumer Science Room. Items on the agenda include, tabled certified personnel policies revisions; student transfers; Arkansas School Board Association (ASBA) report of board training hours; proposed technology purchase; school choice capacity annual resolution; proposed ASBA policy revisions for 2023-2024; principal’s report; superintendent’s update; and a personnel executive session.
KTLO

Incident in football game reinforces priority of safety in sports

It’s been a week since the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the game was not continued. Last week’s incident has emphasized the importance of being prepared for any medical issue or emergency on the field or the court.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter Co. Library Foundation hosting annual Texas Hold’em Tournament

Image: Ante Up for the Library Texas Hold’em Tournament players show their support for the Library at last year’s tournament; provided by the Baxter Co. Library Foundation. The Baxter County Library Foundation’s Annual Texas Hold’em Tournament, “Ante Up for the Library,” will be held at the Big Creek Golf & Country Club Saturday, Jan 28.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County

Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

USACE plans prescribed burned at Norfork, Bull Shoals lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Norfork and Bull Shoals Lakes from Monday until April 1. Locations scheduled for potential burning are Spring Creek/Point 13, Hwy. 125, Ozark...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

MH Planning Commission to discuss rezoning residential lot

The City of Mountain Home Planning Commission will meet Monday afternoon at 1 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include approval of rezoning a property located at 2943 U.S. Highway 62/412 West behind Kilgore Vision Center from a R-1 to a 2-CA ; an approval of a sketch plan for Sycamore Flats, located at the end of Jerry baker Lane; and approval of a facade for storage unites located along Arkansas Avenue.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH girls finish 2nd, boys end up 3rd at Batesville swim meet

The Mountain Home High School swim teams saw their first action of 2023 in a meet at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bombers finished second behind Russellville. Peeka Traver won the 50-yard freestyle and was second in the 500-yard freestyle, and Kendra McLean won the breaststroke and ended up second in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition, McLean, Ayla Horn, Reagan Hawkins and Naomi Wiggins won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite

A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday

Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MHHS basketball teams lose conference openers at Siloam Springs

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began their conference slate on a rough note as they were swept at Siloam Springs. The Lady Bombers began by falling to the Lady Panthers 52-47. Despite the fact that Mountain Home committed 21 turnovers, the game was never too far out of reach. There were actually four lead changes and six ties between the two teams. Siloam Springs was up nine at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Bombers held on as long as they could, but the Lady Panthers came away with the five-point victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

