Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, Mounatin Home (Kirby)
Francis (Frank) Seward Walker, 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 3,2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Frank was born on October 11, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois to Frederick and Frances McCarthy Walker. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Denver. After working in Colorado for 20 years, he moved to Mountain Home and became very active in the Mountain Home Seventh Day Adventist Church. He served for many years as a church deacon and church treasurer, and more recently as assistant treasurer. He was very active in volunteer work for the church, including satellite communication setup for the members.
Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority: Customer Service Representative
The Lakeview Midway Public Water Authority is currently looking for a part-time Customer Service Representative. The job requires you to work 5 hours per day M-F 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Upon completing training, you will be responsible for all front-end operations, including taking customer payments, new customer set-up, answering phones, generating service orders, and balancing your cash drawer at the end of the day. Good customer service skills are a must. We will be accepting applications until 1/16/23. Applications can be picked up at our office at 29 Howard Creek Road, Midway, AR M-F 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or you can print one from our website at LMPWA.com.
Yellville-Summit School Board meets Monday evening
The Yellville-Summit School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 in the Yellville-Summit Family and Consumer Science Room. Items on the agenda include, tabled certified personnel policies revisions; student transfers; Arkansas School Board Association (ASBA) report of board training hours; proposed technology purchase; school choice capacity annual resolution; proposed ASBA policy revisions for 2023-2024; principal’s report; superintendent’s update; and a personnel executive session.
MHHS swim teams to compete at Batesville
The Mountain Home High School swim teams return to the road on Saturday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Batesville. Action begins at 10.
Cotter City Council workshop Monday to review rate study
The Cotter City Council will hold a workshop Monday night 6 at Cotter City Hall to review the water and sewer rate study prepared by the Arkansas Rural Water Association.
Monday basketball schedule includes 4 MH junior high teams hosting Marion
Basketball makes much of the local Monday schedule and includes four of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Marion to the Twin Lakes Area. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade boys and both freshman contests. The Screamin’ Eagle Junior Invitational...
Incident in football game reinforces priority of safety in sports
It’s been a week since the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the game was not continued. Last week’s incident has emphasized the importance of being prepared for any medical issue or emergency on the field or the court.
William Hill Murray, 68, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old William Hill Murray of Mountain Home, Arkansas are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. William Hill Murray died Monday in Mountain Home.
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Baxter Co. Library Foundation hosting annual Texas Hold’em Tournament
Image: Ante Up for the Library Texas Hold’em Tournament players show their support for the Library at last year’s tournament; provided by the Baxter Co. Library Foundation. The Baxter County Library Foundation’s Annual Texas Hold’em Tournament, “Ante Up for the Library,” will be held at the Big Creek Golf & Country Club Saturday, Jan 28.
Mary H. Williams, 100, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 100-year-old Mary H. Williams of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Mary Williams died Saturday in Mountain Home.
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
USACE plans prescribed burned at Norfork, Bull Shoals lakes
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Norfork and Bull Shoals Lakes from Monday until April 1. Locations scheduled for potential burning are Spring Creek/Point 13, Hwy. 125, Ozark...
MH Planning Commission to discuss rezoning residential lot
The City of Mountain Home Planning Commission will meet Monday afternoon at 1 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include approval of rezoning a property located at 2943 U.S. Highway 62/412 West behind Kilgore Vision Center from a R-1 to a 2-CA ; an approval of a sketch plan for Sycamore Flats, located at the end of Jerry baker Lane; and approval of a facade for storage unites located along Arkansas Avenue.
MH girls finish 2nd, boys end up 3rd at Batesville swim meet
The Mountain Home High School swim teams saw their first action of 2023 in a meet at Batesville on Saturday. The Lady Bombers finished second behind Russellville. Peeka Traver won the 50-yard freestyle and was second in the 500-yard freestyle, and Kendra McLean won the breaststroke and ended up second in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition, McLean, Ayla Horn, Reagan Hawkins and Naomi Wiggins won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
Saturday basketball schedule includes MH in Cave City 7th Grade Tournament
Basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule as Mountain Home will be among several area schools competing in the Cave City 7th Grade Tournament. The boys’ games will be played at the middle school. Izard County and Cave City tip off at 9, Mountain Home meets Highland at 9:45, and Flippin faces Batesville at 11:15.
MHHS wrestling teams travel to Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams return to the road on Monday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set for an outing with Greenbrier. Action begins at 5.
Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday
Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
MHHS basketball teams lose conference openers at Siloam Springs
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began their conference slate on a rough note as they were swept at Siloam Springs. The Lady Bombers began by falling to the Lady Panthers 52-47. Despite the fact that Mountain Home committed 21 turnovers, the game was never too far out of reach. There were actually four lead changes and six ties between the two teams. Siloam Springs was up nine at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Bombers held on as long as they could, but the Lady Panthers came away with the five-point victory.
