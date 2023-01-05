Read full article on original website
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
laportecounty.life
Northwest Medical Group opens first pulmonary & critical care office in La Porte
Northwest Health welcomes triple board-certified pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist, Marvi Bikak, M.D., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Bikak will be seeing patients at 401 NewPorte Blvd., in La Porte – which is the first pulmonary and critical care medical specialty office in La Porte. Dr. Bikak...
nwi.life
South Suburban College’s Paralegal Program offers launchpad for professional legal career
On Tuesday, January 3, prospective and returning students of South Suburban College’s Paralegal Program gathered together during an informational open house at the Oak Forest Center Law Library. South Suburban’s Paralegal Program is offered as both an Associate of Science (AAS) degree and as a certificate (PLA.CERT) for those...
nwi.life
Holladay Properties hosts annual holiday party, boasts successful year of service and growth
There are holiday parties, and then there are Holladay parties. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Holladay Properties and Construction employees gathered outside the Gillespie Conference Center to take a group photo. The backdrop – in true Holladay fashion – was Indiana’s tallest Christmas tree, a tradition started by current chairman, former president, and CEO, John Phair.
WNDU
Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown
Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation. In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a...
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And Youth
Lynwood Illinois is excited about the latest social event being sponsored by the village of Lynwood. This event is geared toward children being more aware of what first responders do and how the help to keep the community safe.
Crown Point, Indiana hosts Christmas tree bonfire
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- While some jurisdictions turn old Christmas trees into mulch, the City of Crown Point, Indiana takes a page from the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Fir Tree" and burns them instead.On Sunday night, Crown Point held its annual tree bonfire celebration. This was the first time since 2020 that the event was open to the public; it was closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The tree burning was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was monitored by firefighters.Families were invited to watch, and enjoy some popcorn and hot chocolate.
GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture
It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
nomadlawyer.org
The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel You Can’t Miss
Tourist Attraction : The Chapel Of The Resurrection, Indiana: Country’s Largest Collegiate Chapel. The Chapel of the Resurrection, the main structure on the campus of Valparaiso University is located in Valparaiso (Indiana). It is primarily used to facilitate many Lutheran campus worship service. In 1959, the original Chapel of...
25newsnow.com
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry
CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
indiana105.com
Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status
In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
nwi.life
CENTIER BANK PROMOTES CANDY KOEHL TO VICE PRESIDENT, MORTGAGE LOAN OFFICER
Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce that Candy Koehl has been promoted to Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer at Centier Bank. Koehl joined Centier Bank over 22 years ago, after serving 17 years as a branch manager and loan officer at...
Willian Godwin Announces Gary Councilman AtLarge campaign for 2023
After 3 years of service as Gary’s 1st District Councilman, Gary’s Common Council President, William G. Godwin, will file to run for Councilman At-Large this January. A small business owner of Gary-based Godwin Realty Company and a lawyer, Godwin has served as Gary’s Council President since his colleagues elected him in January 2021 and again in January 2022. His colleagues elected him Vice-President in January 2020.
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
nwi.life
La Porte hosts top basketball talent in NIBC La Porte Invitational
One of La Porte County’s newest, and biggest events returned for another year of incredible action on the hardwood. The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) brought the nation's top high school basketball players back to La Porte for another weekend of spectacular basketball. This event served as a way for the people of Northwest Indiana to see the talent that will be featured in big Division I college schools, and even the NBA. Not only was the event great for basketball fans, but it also brought people from all over the country to La Porte County and it showed all of the good La Porte has to offer.
