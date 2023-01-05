ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Holladay Properties hosts annual holiday party, boasts successful year of service and growth

There are holiday parties, and then there are Holladay parties. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Holladay Properties and Construction employees gathered outside the Gillespie Conference Center to take a group photo. The backdrop – in true Holladay fashion – was Indiana’s tallest Christmas tree, a tradition started by current chairman, former president, and CEO, John Phair.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
VALPARAISO, IN
beckersasc.com

Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana hosts Christmas tree bonfire

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- While some jurisdictions turn old Christmas trees into mulch, the City of Crown Point, Indiana takes a page from the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Fir Tree" and burns them instead.On Sunday night, Crown Point held its annual tree bonfire celebration. This was the first time since 2020 that the event was open to the public; it was closed to visitors in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The tree burning was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was monitored by firefighters.Families were invited to watch, and enjoy some popcorn and hot chocolate.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

GCSC students return to school buildings filled with new furniture

It’s been years and in some cases, decades since students in the Gary schools have enjoyed new classroom furniture. This all changed recently when students returned from winter break. Thanks to several million dollars in state and federal funds, every school in the District is being outfitted with furniture that encourages flexibility, collaborative learning and comfortability all wrapped in stylish designs.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status

In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Willian Godwin Announces Gary Councilman AtLarge campaign for 2023

After 3 years of service as Gary’s 1st District Councilman, Gary’s Common Council President, William G. Godwin, will file to run for Councilman At-Large this January. A small business owner of Gary-based Godwin Realty Company and a lawyer, Godwin has served as Gary’s Council President since his colleagues elected him in January 2021 and again in January 2022. His colleagues elected him Vice-President in January 2020.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

La Porte hosts top basketball talent in NIBC La Porte Invitational

One of La Porte County’s newest, and biggest events returned for another year of incredible action on the hardwood. The National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) brought the nation's top high school basketball players back to La Porte for another weekend of spectacular basketball. This event served as a way for the people of Northwest Indiana to see the talent that will be featured in big Division I college schools, and even the NBA. Not only was the event great for basketball fans, but it also brought people from all over the country to La Porte County and it showed all of the good La Porte has to offer.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy