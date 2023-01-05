Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
State Supreme Court candidates pledge to be impartial, put political beliefs aside
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The four candidates vying for a seat on Wisconsin Supreme Court all pledged to be fair and impartial if elected despite political groups poised to spend millions in the race which will decide the ideological balance of the court. While the race is nonpartisan, the...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
CBS 58
Retiring Justice Roggensack endorses Judge Jennifer Dorow for state Supreme Court
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- There are just six weeks to go until the primary election for Wisconsin state Supreme Court. On Monday, the justice vacating her seat's throwing her support behind one of the candidates. In a surprising announcement, Justice Patience Roggensack, who's been a staple on Wisconsin's high court...
CBS 58
Local political expert weighs in on House Speaker vote fiasco
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It took more than a dozen votes to elect Republican Kevin McCarthy from California. McCarthy claimed the speaker’s gavel after midnight, culminating four days of disarray and dissension in the chamber not seen since the Civil War. The fighting led to tense moments and harsh...
Comments / 0