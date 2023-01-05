Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...All beaches and shorelines of southern Oregon. The most extreme conditions are expected at and south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, which could inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extreme caution near the beach. Keep a safe distance from the ocean. Jetties, rocks, logs and driftwood in the surf zone are NOT safe. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
