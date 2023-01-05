ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince McMahon “Taking Steps” To Return To WWE As Executive Chairman To Oversee Rights Deals, Possible Sale

By Jill Goldsmith
 4 days ago
Vince McMahon said today he’s taking steps to return to World Wrestling Entertainment as executive chairman to be in position as the company sets a new round of rights deals that he thinks should be in tandem with discussions of strategic alternatives. That would include a sale of the company.

The controlling shareholder of WWE stepped down as CEO and chairman of the board last July amid a scandal over sexual misconduct and board investigation over payouts to women. But he said today that his new role “will enable unified decision making through the company’s upcoming media rights negotiations and a parallel full review of the company’s strategic alternatives, which Mr. McMahon believes is the right course of action and in the best interests of WWE and WWE shareholders amidst the current dynamics in the media and entertainment industry.”

Since McMahon, 77, retains voting power, he effectively plans to elect himself as well as two other allies to the board — former WWE co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios – and to remove three current directors to make room.

WWE reps couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The company, with a suite of highly popular programming up for renewal soon, is now run by co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon (Vince’s daughter) and former top CAA sports agent Nick Khan, with former wrestler Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) as chief content officer. Weekly shows Monday Night Raw and NXT , which air on NBCUniversal’s USA Network, and Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, have five-year deals ending in 2024. Peacock, which absorbed the WWE’s previous stand-alone streaming network in 2021, retains streaming rights to the wrestling circuit through 2026. The strategic thinking about a larger M&A transaction is that instead of spending $600 million to $700 million on WWE rights, a partner might be more interested in buying the company outright.

Peacock parent Comcast has been the most actively rumored as a potential buyer. A possible sale b uoyed WWE shares in 2022, making it the top gainer (out of only three) in an infamous year for media stocks. It’s a digestible size, with a market cap just under $5.4 billion. The shares closed up 2% at $72 today and jumped nearly 11% in after-hours trading after McMahon’s news.

McMachon called WWE’s current management team “exceptional” and said, “I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities.”

It’s an unusual situation from a corporate governance standpoint. According to the Wall Street Journal today, McMahon expressed a desire to return to the company in a letter to the board last month and said he would refuse to support or approve any media-rights deal or sale unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman. He said he received bad advice from people close to him last year to step down, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with his comments.

See McMahon’s full statement here:

Vince McMahon, the founder and controlling shareholder of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE ), announced today that he has taken necessary actions to position the Company to capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders. The actions, communicated to WWE’s Board of Directors today via written consent, include the election to the Board of Mr. McMahon, as well as Michelle Wilson and George Barrios – former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members, and currently the Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Isos Capital Management – and the requisite removal from the Board of three directors. Mr. McMahon expects to assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. McMahon’s new role will enable unified decision making through the Company’s upcoming media rights negotiations and a parallel full review of the Company’s strategic alternatives, which Mr. McMahon believes is the right course of action and in the best interests of WWE and WWE shareholders amidst the current dynamics in the media and entertainment industry. As Mr. McMahon has communicated to the Board, he believes there is a narrow window of opportunity to create significant value for all shareholders and that to do so, the strategic alternatives review must occur in tandem with the media rights negotiations. He also expressed to the Board that he believes these two initiatives require Mr. McMahon’s direct participation, leadership, and support as controlling shareholder.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” said Mr. McMahon. “The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.”

Prior to delivering written consent, Mr. McMahon sent two separate letters to the Board in late December in which he expressed the urgency of his return to the Company as Executive Chairman and his desire to work collaboratively with the Board and management team. Following conversations with representatives of the Company both before and after Mr. McMahon’s most recent letter on December 31, Mr. McMahon determined, consistent with his rights as controlling shareholder, that the steps announced today are necessary to maximize value for all WWE shareholders.

Mr. McMahon said, “Ms. Wilson and Mr. Barrios are highly qualified directors whose professional experience positions them well to help the Company achieve the best possible outcomes in both initiatives. As former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members, they are intimately familiar with industry dynamics and the organization’s operations and have helped guide the Company through past successful media rights negotiations. I look forward to working closely again with Michelle and George – as well as the Company’s remaining directors and management team, who have my full support and confidence. WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities.”

In conjunction with the changes to WWE’s Board, Mr. McMahon’s written consent also includes certain amendments to the Company’s bylaws to ensure that WWE’s corporate governance continues to properly enable and support shareholder rights. These changes will be detailed in a Schedule 13D amendment to be filed by Mr. McMahon and a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company in the coming days.

No assurances can be given regarding the outcome or timing of the review process. Mr. McMahon does not intend to comment further until the process has concluded or Mr. McMahon has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Deadline

