ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPBaL_0k4xH5gC00

Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen ’s U.S. streaming charts.

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane , which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed.

A few other streamers were able to break into the Top 10, which is often dominated by Netflix . The White Lotus Season 2 finale managed to boost the series’ viewing on HBO Max by 37%, according to Nielsen. That was good enough to earn the series No. 7 on the charts with 752M viewing minutes for the week. This only includes viewing on HBO Max and not linear viewing on HBO.

According to HBO, the Season 2 finale scored record viewing for the series with double the audience of the Season 1 closer. The episode drew 4.1M total viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in live + same-day viewing alone.

Related Story

‘Wednesday’ Notches Second Week Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart With Record Viewership

Related Story

How Florence And The Machine Co-Founder Isabella Summers Revved Up Into Film Scoring On Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' – Crew Call Podcast

Related Story

Channel 4's Scrapped Sale Sparks Widespread Relief, But Producers Fear Sting In Tail

Friends , which is also on HBO Max, saw a 13% increase which brought it to 737M minutes and No. 8 overall.

Peacock also made an appearance at No. 9 with Yellowstone . The series earned 726M viewing minutes for the week. Netflix rounded things out at No. 10 with Gilmore Girls managing 628M minutes. Also on the list were Cocomelon and NCIS .

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dBcb_0k4xH5gC00
More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Lands eOne’s ‘They Both Die At The End’ Series Adaptation From ‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen With Bad Bunny Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a very competitive situation, with five streamers/networks bidding, Netflix has nabbed a series adaptation of Adam Silvera’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling YA novel They Both Die at the End, I have learned. The project, which hails from Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins and studio eOne as well as music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, has received a significant, script-to-series commitment, I hear. It marks Van Dusen’s return to Netflix where he created and served as executive producer/showrunner on the first two seasons of Shondaland’s hit period...
Deadline

‘Pantheon’ Scrapped At AMC+; Animated Drama Series Pulled From Streaming Despite Two-Season Order

EXCLUSIVE: Animated drama series Pantheon, which stars the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano and Taylor Schilling, is the latest series to be scrapped at AMC Networks. The series has been canceled after one season, despite a two-season order, and pulled from AMC’s streaming service as part of the company’s cost-cutting drive. The second season, which had been produced, will not air. Pantheon joins shows such as Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and the second seasons of 61st Street and Moonhaven, which were all axed as part of a one-time tax write-down at the end of last year. This write-down features...
Deadline

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Premiere Becomes Top Unscripted Debut Of 2022-2023 Season In L+3

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has set the standard for this season’s unscripted series with the debut of its latest series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The competition series earned 2.7M total viewers and a 0.6 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic in delayed viewing, according to live + three-day Nielsen data. That makes it the top unscripted series debut of the 2022-2023 season. Special Forces debuted on January 4, marking Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched Wednesday debut in over a year, since the September 2021 premiere of Alter Ego, which scored 2.9M viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in L+3. The series has also been...
Deadline

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock

Peacock‘s Pitch Perfect spinoff Bumper In Berlin has been renewed for a second season. Season 1 launched in November and scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history. According to the streamer, the series was watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy to date, eclipsing Peacock’s previous top comedy debut, Craig Robinson’s Killing It, which is also returning for a second season this year. Deadline previously reported that a renewal for the series was imminent, even as Peacock shifts its strategy toward more drama development in 2023. “We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing...
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Premiere Delivers Solid Audience Growth For NBC In Delayed Viewing

EXCLUSIVE: America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is settling in nicely alongside its predecessor at NBC. The premiere episode of the new competition series — which features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world — has racked up 9.1M total viewers since its debut on January 2. The episode has also reached a 1.2 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic. That’s up fairly significantly from the 5.3M viewers and 0.59 demo rating the episode scored in live + same day. According to NBC, 15M viewers have seen at least six...
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute After His Funeral

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram today. The tribute came just one day after a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna‘s song “Lift Me Up” played in the background. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide last month in a Los Angeles motel. More from DeadlineThe Pogues' Shane MacGowan Updates His Health Prognosis After Leaving HospitalAnthony Hopkins Inspires Hope With Online Celebration Of His Sobriety AnniversaryStephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son's DeathBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More
Deadline

How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online

Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
ATHENS, GA
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, especially the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. Total rainfall from tonight through tomorrow morning across Los Angeles is expected to be between two and five inches. Some areas, like Ojai, Fillmore and Pasadena are expected to get even more. PREVIOUSLY at 4:15 PM: ...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin “Thankful” In First Instagram Post Since Collapse: “Keep Praying For Me”

Damar Hamlin has broken his social media silence since collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills player shared an Instagram post where he showed his gratitude for everyone that has been supporting him. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he shared. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.” Hamlin continued, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep...
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Hollywood Mourns ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own

Hollywood awoke today to the sad news that Eight Is Enough star Adam Rich was gone too soon at age 54. Mourners posted about the hairstyle that launched a thousand imitators and how he was a TV presence in their childhood. But those who knew him best also focused on his kindness and caring in his adult years, even as he struggled to overcome various issues in his life. Particularly notable was the outpouring from fellow child stars of his vintage, who perhaps knew all too well about what massive early attention can do to the rest of your life. A few of the early reactions: More from DeadlineAdam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV's 'Eight Is Enough' Was 54Si Litvinoff Dies: 'A Clockwork Orange', 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Exec Producer Was 93Fay Weldon Dies: 'The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil' Author Was 91Best of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people. Related Story Peacock Reveals 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It's A Blast From The Past Related Story Andy Cohen Says...
Deadline

Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
Deadline

TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

All good (and lesser) shows must come to an end, and here is Deadline’s photo gallery of TV series that have been canceled in 2023. Click on the image above to view the pics. Spanning broadcast, cable and streaming, the list also includes some programs that were canceled in 2022 but have wrapped or are ending their runs this year. Those include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and and Stranger Things — unless the latter’s two-part final season ends up bleeding into 2024. And...
Deadline

Youn Yuh-Jung, Historic Oscar Winner Known For ‘Minari’ And ‘Pachinko’ Roles, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Youn Yuh-jung, who in 2021 became the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award, as well as a SAG Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a BAFTA. The accolades came in recognition of Youn’s supporting role as the grandmother Soon-ja in Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical drama Minari for A24. The film, following a Korean family as they set up their own farm in 1980s Arkansas, marked an international breakthrough for the then 72-year-old actress, who saw it claim both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award upon its Sundance 2020 debut...
ARKANSAS STATE
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
41K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy