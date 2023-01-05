‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10

Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen ’s U.S. streaming charts.

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane , which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed.

A few other streamers were able to break into the Top 10, which is often dominated by Netflix . The White Lotus Season 2 finale managed to boost the series’ viewing on HBO Max by 37%, according to Nielsen. That was good enough to earn the series No. 7 on the charts with 752M viewing minutes for the week. This only includes viewing on HBO Max and not linear viewing on HBO.

According to HBO, the Season 2 finale scored record viewing for the series with double the audience of the Season 1 closer. The episode drew 4.1M total viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in live + same-day viewing alone.

Related Story

‘Wednesday’ Notches Second Week Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart With Record Viewership

Related Story

How Florence And The Machine Co-Founder Isabella Summers Revved Up Into Film Scoring On Netflix's 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' – Crew Call Podcast

Related Story

Channel 4's Scrapped Sale Sparks Widespread Relief, But Producers Fear Sting In Tail

Friends , which is also on HBO Max, saw a 13% increase which brought it to 737M minutes and No. 8 overall.

Peacock also made an appearance at No. 9 with Yellowstone . The series earned 726M viewing minutes for the week. Netflix rounded things out at No. 10 with Gilmore Girls managing 628M minutes. Also on the list were Cocomelon and NCIS .

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: