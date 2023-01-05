ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Open for business

Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding

New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
ALBANY, NY
wshu.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy