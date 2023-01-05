Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Open for business
Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
wshu.org
On the eve of its first retail pot sale, Connecticut highlights erasure of cannabis convictions
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont highlighted the erasure of thousands of low-level cannabis convictions on the eve of the state’s legal retail sales of marijuana. The state's Clean Slate law took effect at the beginning of the month. The law will help provide social equity for people from the state’s...
wshu.org
Hochul's choice for the next chief judge of New York state faces strong headwinds
Groups opposed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice of Hector LaSalle for the next chief judge came to the Capitol on Monday to call on her to withdraw his name, saying he is too conservative to lead the courts. Hochul, though, shows no signs of backing down. Representatives from unions,...
wshu.org
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
wshu.org
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding
New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
wshu.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
wshu.org
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
