CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma.
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
'Difficult to impossible' travel forecast for Tahoe area amid Calif. storm
A moisture-packed California storm was blasting the Tahoe Basin with snow and rain Monday.
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
RAW: CA: WEATHER-'ATMOSPHERIC RIVER' COMES ASHORE
The core of the very strong atmospheric river is now coming ashore across Central California. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Here’s How Much Rain It Could Take for California to Get out of a Drought
California has received heavy rainfall in the last several weeks; however, it may not be enough to pull the state out of its ongoing drought. According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97.93% of the state is undergoing some degree of drought, with the remaining 2.07 percent categorized as “abnormally dry.”
California Flood Fears as Reservoir Water Levels Exceed Seasonal Averages
Recent storms, which are expected to continue, have led to a spike in certain reservoir levels.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties
January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
