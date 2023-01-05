ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't steal sand from the beach!' SF officials urge public

By Matt Bigler
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Don't steal sand! That's the message from the state, as some waterlogged San Franciscans are looking for ways to stop the flooding during this series of rainstorms.

Sand is almost worth its weight in gold in the city after the region ran out of sandbags on Wednesday due to desperate residents scrambling to soak up water before it enters their homes.

Pictures have been circulating on social media of people bagging sand at beaches around the city, however, California law strongly advises against this illegal activity.

"The water just 'psshh' down the stairs like a waterfall right to my house and other houses," described resident Nina Hahn.

She told KCBS Radio she begged city workers for ten sandbags, five more than what's normally allowed by the Public Works Department. City workers took pity on her, but are overall trying to ration their sandbags.

"If your property hasn't flooded in the past, either in past-year's storms or the most recent ones we've had, there's a good chance they're not going to flood again, so you may not need them," Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said. "We really want the sandbags for properties that are prone to flooding."

Bagging sand at beaches is against California law, which prohibits the removal of earth, sand, gravel and other materials from public parks.

