fox2detroit.com
Drag racing suspects tracked down by state police, found hiding in dumpster
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police jumped into action 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a chase that took place from Wayne County across the Washtenaw County border. Newly released helicopter footage showed the arrest. It started with a call reporting about 40-plus cars drag racing on Woodward near Davison...
Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen
A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home in Oak Park.
Mom of victim found buried in shallow grave previously heard rumors of murder
Mother of woman whose body was found in shallow grave talks about rumors of murder circulating in November.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Michigan woman seeks answers in father’s March 2020 homicide
FLINT, MI – Mandy Stade remembers the day two Michigan State Police troopers knocked on her door. It was March 21, 2020 – a Saturday – and her husband woke her at around 1 a.m. to tell her the police were at their door, and she needed to talk with them. It was about her father, he told her.
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
fox2detroit.com
Alyssa Itchue's family speaks after body found in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week, a DTE worker made a chilling discovery on Detroit's east side: a woman's hand sticking out of the ground after she was buried in a shallow grave. On Monday, authorities have identified who that woman is but not yet how she got there. Alyssa...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger. The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
