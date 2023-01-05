ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Times

Carpenter: Going for locals first

At 70, I’ve had amazing life experiences — climbing Half Dome, co-founding a charter school for 3,000 students. Now a first: being publicly accused of greed as a local business owner. I’d like to respectfully set the record straight. Since we opened Local Coffee, every dollar has gone...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story

Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Times

Obituary: Thomas Goers

Age 75 passed away in his home in Old Snowmass on 12/2/2022. Tom was born in Elgin Illinois to Bill & Ruth Goers on March 28, 1947. He graduated from Dundee High School where he was named to the Ill All State Basketball Team. He attended college at UNM and finished his education at the University of Illinois. He moved to Tucson AZ and married his High School Sweetheart Sandy Haughey in August 1971.
SNOWMASS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Renata Barton

A Photographer's Last Journey: The Murder of Michele Wallace

Professional photographer Michele Wallace crossed paths with a murderous predator and disappeared without a trace.Photo byMichele Wallace/Self Portrait. Michele Wallace was born to George Sr. and Margaret Wallace in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. As a teen, she developed an interest in photography and often took photos of areas and people around the city. After she graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, she left home to attend Utah State College but dropped out after only two years and moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in early 1974.
GUNNISON, CO

