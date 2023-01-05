Read full article on original website
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Aspen Times
Carpenter: Going for locals first
At 70, I’ve had amazing life experiences — climbing Half Dome, co-founding a charter school for 3,000 students. Now a first: being publicly accused of greed as a local business owner. I’d like to respectfully set the record straight. Since we opened Local Coffee, every dollar has gone...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story
Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
Aspen Times
Obituary: Thomas Goers
Age 75 passed away in his home in Old Snowmass on 12/2/2022. Tom was born in Elgin Illinois to Bill & Ruth Goers on March 28, 1947. He graduated from Dundee High School where he was named to the Ill All State Basketball Team. He attended college at UNM and finished his education at the University of Illinois. He moved to Tucson AZ and married his High School Sweetheart Sandy Haughey in August 1971.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
A Photographer's Last Journey: The Murder of Michele Wallace
Professional photographer Michele Wallace crossed paths with a murderous predator and disappeared without a trace.Photo byMichele Wallace/Self Portrait. Michele Wallace was born to George Sr. and Margaret Wallace in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. As a teen, she developed an interest in photography and often took photos of areas and people around the city. After she graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School, she left home to attend Utah State College but dropped out after only two years and moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in early 1974.
I-70 westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to semi rollover
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.
