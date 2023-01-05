Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers 1st State of the State address
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address a week after being sworn into office. Arizona's 56th legislative session opened on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. "The people of Arizona did not send us to this Capitol to solve easy problems or to leave...
fox10phoenix.com
Full video: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' first State of the State address
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 9, a week after being sworn into office. This is her address in its entirety.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family pushing for expansion of Right To Try legislation
A Phoenix family of 5 says every moment is bittersweet as one daughter has an extremely rare terminal disease that can no longer be treated, and another child caught it in time and is showing no more signs. They helped push an expanding Right To Try bill that was signed into Arizona law last year.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order
The Arizona Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first executive order barring discrimination in hiring practices. Caucus leaders claim Hobbs is illegally legislating to, “advance her woke agenda,” by issuing executive orders.
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses homelessness, election security with executive orders
Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another intended to address election security.
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week.
fox10phoenix.com
Miles of San Carlos Reservoir being paved to prevent 'terrible losses through seepage'
Across Arizona, water districts continue to work with less as the mega-drought continues. There are so many different strategies being discussed to secure our water future, and every drop counts. In the meantime, millions of dollars of work is already underway to keep the water we have for miles and miles.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
Arizona Angler Boats State Record Tiger Trout
Arizona has a new tiger trout record. Angler Bryan Morgan netted the 5-pound, 11.8-ounce trophy while fishing in Woods Canyon Lake, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. It bested the previous tiger trout record by roughly two pounds. Morgan landed the big trout using 6-pound test line on an ultralight...
KTAR.com
Arizona Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani sticking with Kevin McCarthy for speaker
PHOENIX — While his party’s standoff over the next House speaker keeps him from being sworn in, Republican Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani of Arizona is standing behind Kevin McCarthy. Ciscomani told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday morning, before the House convened for a fourth...
fox10phoenix.com
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
MOSCOW, Idaho - While experts say it would not be out of the ordinary for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to have attended a vigil for the victims he allegedly slaughtered in November, one is warning allegations being made by "internet sleuths" are "becoming a problem" in the investigation. Former...
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
yumadailynews.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs cancels plans to call special session on abortions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs no longer plans to call a special session to repeal Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on abortions. This comes after she promised on the campaign trail that she would call a special session on day one of her time in office. “I think...
Comments / 2